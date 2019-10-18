Gigi Hadid Poses In Nothing But a Burrberry Scarf and Heels In a Throwback Picture

Even though Jennifer Aniston already broke Instagram this week, Gigi Hadid may be next.

The Reebok ambassador shared a throwback photo on the app from her Burberry Monogram collection shoot where she is posing in nothing but a printed Burberry scarf and a pair of very tall pointed-toe heels from the brand.

She captioned the post “draped in @burberry” and shouted out Riccardo Tisci, the chief creative officer at Burberry, and photographer Nick Knight.

The daring post earned a slew of celebrity comments and approval. Antoni Porowski commented the coffin emoji, Priyanka Chopra said she is “obsessed” and Kacey Musgraves showed her love with lots of heart and heart eyes.

The 24-year-old walked for Burberry’s spring ’20 show during London Fashion Week in September. Her look for the show offered a bit more coverage than her new photoshoot as she wore a white printed top, black loose-fitting pants and a set of cap-toe black boots.

Gigi Hadid at Burberry spring ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Hadid served as the face behind the brand’s Monogram collection campaign back in May where she posed in tall heels with the Burberry “B” printed all over.

Burberry x Gigi Hadid Monogram collection campaign. CREDIT: Burberry

