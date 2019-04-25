Sign up for our newsletter today!

Gigi Hadid Does Peekaboo Bra Trend in Silk Blazer and Pumps at Saks x Off-White Dinner

By Ella Chochrek
Gigi Hadid fêted the launch of the Off-White x Saks capsule in the coolest outfit.

The Dutch-Palestinian supermodel wore an Off-White look —  a silky cropped blazer with ’80s-style exaggerated shoulders and a low neckline that revealed a flash of her lacy bra with oversized jeans  in a light wash — as she stepped out to last night’s New York dinner celebrating the collection’s launch.

Gigi Hadid, silky blazer, wide legged jeans, Saks x Off-White Dinner, New York, USA - 24 Apr 2019Wearing Off-White same outfit as catwalk models *10120568bz and *10120568br
Gigi Hadid at the Saks x Off-White Dinner in New York on April 24.
Her shoes were gray and suedelike with a pointy toe.

gigi hadid, celebrity style, off-white x saks dinner, nyc
A close-up shot of Gigi Hadid’s shoes.
The Reebok ambassador was joined at the bash by Olivia Culpo — one of the many stars who attended her 24th birthday bash this week. The former Miss Universe wore a one-sleeved white Off-White dress with a plunging neckline and yellow snakeskin detailing. For shoes, Culpo selected shiny black heeled boots with a pointed silhouette.

Gigi Hadid, Olivia CulpoSaks x Off-White Dinner, New York, USA - 24 Apr 2019
Gigi Hadid (L) with Olivia Culpo.
olivia culpo, shoes, black leather boots, off-white x saks
A close-up look at Culpo’s boots.
Virgil Abloh, creative director of Off-White, was dressed in a casual look at the launch, showing up in a denim jacket and paint-splattered beige pants. On his feet, the 38-year-old 2017 FN Achievement Award Shoe of the Year winner sported purple sneakers.

Virgil AblohSaks x Off-White Dinner, New York, USA - 24 Apr 2019
Virgil Abloh in Off-White sneakers.
virgil abloh, off-white, saks,
A close-up look at the designer’s sneakers.
Other attendees at the star-studded launch included “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon, model Chanel Iman and ex-NFL wide receiver Victor Cruz (who recently announced a sneaker made in partnership with luxury designer Pierre Hardy).

