Gigi Hadid Steps Out in Chunky White Sneakers By Celeb-Favorite Brand Ash

Gigi Hadid out and about during Paris Fashion Week Men's on June 21.

Gigi Hadid has been a busy woman over the past few days hitting multiple runways and sitting on the front row at Paris Fashion Week Men’s.

After appearing at the Karl Lagerfeld tribute event and mingling with Virgil Abloh at his Louis Vuitton show yesterday, the 24-year-old supermodel hit the catwalk at Berluti’s spring 2020 collection today. And sometime before or after, she was spotted on the streets of Paris sporting an effortlessly chic look.

Gigi Hadid wearing a white Berluti logo tee with black Louis Vuitton trousers and white Ash Extreme white sneakers. CREDIT: Splash

Hadid was photographed wearing a crisp white Berluti logo tee with black lettering tucked into sleek black Louis Vuitton trousers featuring a silver and gold monogrammed LV tag. Instead of rocking a heel, she reached for chunky white leather Ash Extreme sneakers. The Reebok ambassador donned the same kicks from the celeb-favorite shoe brand during an outing in Italy earlier this month.

A closer look at Gigi Hadid wearing chunky white Ash Extreme sneakers during Paris Fashion Week Men’s. CREDIT: Splash

The catwalk queen accessorized with a dark green bag, retro sunglasses and a subtle gold necklace.

Gigi Hadid modeling Berluti spring 2020 at Paris Fashion Week Men’s. CREDIT: Shutterstock

