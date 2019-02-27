All the Times Gigi and Bella Hadid Walked the Runway Together

At this point, Bella and Gigi Hadid are staples when it comes time for Fashion Week.

Both sisters are in the City of Lights for Paris Fashion Week fall ’19 shows, but they’ve already walked three runways for the season together: Fendi and Versace in Milan, and Michael Kors in N.Y.

Fendi’s Milan Fashion Week show last week was a particularly big moment for the sisters — as they closed the show following the presentation of Karl Lagerfeld’s last-ever collection for the label. After serving as creative director for the Italian house since the ’60s, Lagerfeld died two days before Fendi’s show, which was dedicated in his honor.

Bella Hadid on the catwalk at the fall ’18 Fendi show. CREDIT: Davide Maestri/Shutterstock

Bella, 22, stomped out on Fendi’s runway first, clad in a cream-colored dress and white knee-highs, before Gigi, 23, walked in a yellow dress and taupe boots.

Gigi Hadid wears a bright yellow dress with thigh-high boots at the fall ’18 Fendi show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

But this wasn’t the first time the famous siblings walked together at Fendi. They debuted together in the spring ’17 season and have been on the Italian fashion house’s last three runways.

Bella Hadid on the catwalk at the spring ’18 Fendi show. CREDIT: Davide Maestri/Shutterstock

Gigi Hadid on the catwalk Fendi spring ’18 show. CREDIT: David Maestri/Shutterstock

Gigi and Bella have racked up numerous accolades in their careers — from magazine covers to endorsement deals with athletic wear brands like Reebok (Gigi) and Nike (Bella). But one of their biggest achievements was becoming the first sister duo to walk the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Bella Hadid on the catwalk at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Paris in November 2016. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Gigi Hadid on the catwalk at the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Paris. CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

The supermodels have each strutted for Victoria’s Secret three time, hitting the catwalk together in 2016 and 2018.

Bella Hadid on the runway at the 2018 Victoria’s Secret show in New York. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Gigi Hadid wearing thigh-high gladiator sandals with a plaid cape at the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Victoria’s Secret isn’t the only lingerie brand the sisters suited up for. Both of them graced Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty presentation at New York Fashion Week spring ’18.

Bella Hadid models Savage x Fenty spring ’18. CREDIT: Rodin Banica/Shutterstock

Gigi Hadid models Savage x Fenty in October 2018. CREDIT: Rodin Banica/Shutterstock

They’ve also been in a lot of Tommy Hilfiger shows — which is no surprise, given that Gigi collaborated with the designer for several seasons on the buy-now, see-now Tommy x Gigi line. The sisters first walked for Hilfiger at the brand’s spring ’16 show.

In total, FN found 59 times the duo hit the runway together.

See all the times Bella and Gigi Hadid walked the same shows here.

