Gigi and Bella Hadid Are Already Taking Over New York Fashion Week

California-born sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid are two of the biggest — if not the biggest — supermodels in the world at the moment. There’s no denying it. So it’s really no surprise that the siblings are already taking New York Fashion Week by storm, even though it only officially started today.

Last night, the elder sister of the two, Reebok and Stuart Weitzman ambassador Gigi Hadid, hit the catwalk at Tom Ford’s fall ’19 show modeling a chic red look from head to toe. Her look came complete with red velvet peep-toe pumps with a platform and ankle-strap silhouette that perfectly matched her blazer.

Gigi Hadid modeling Tom Ford’s fall ’19 collection at NYFW. CREDIT: Shutterstock

On Monday, the 23-year-old hit the launch of her first collection with Reebok fully clad in a look designed in collaboration with the brand. You can now purchase the same chunky shoes she’s wearing below, Reebok’s Aztrek Double sneakers, for $110.

Gigi Hadid leaving the launch of her collection with Reebok wearing the brand’s Aztrek Double sneakers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Bella Hadid made waves in a sexy black look at the launch of her new campaign for Michael Kors. She wore the designer’s Rosalyn knee-high leather boots, which are now on sale.

Bella Hadid posing with designer Michael Kors at the launch of their new spring ’19 campaign. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Today, the Nike ambassador worked the runway at Ralph Lauren’s fall ’19 show, modeling a shimmery gold dress with a pleated skirt, a plunging neckline and a matching belt. Gold metallic T-strap pumps with a pointy toe pulled things together.

Bella Hadid on the catwalk modeling Ralph Lauren fall ’19. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Watch the video below to see Bella Hadid’s FN cover shoot.

Want more?

Bella Hadid Rocks Ultra-Exclusive Alyx Studio x Nike Sneakers for Date With The Weeknd