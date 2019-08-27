Men in Gender Non-Binary Outfits Are Trending at MTV VMAs 2019

Gender non-binary outfits were trending tonight on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, N.J.

Among the stars to go for a gender non-conforming look? Lil Nas X. The “Old Town Road” rapper sported a sparkly silver suit that looked like something Liberace — the famed pianist known for his flamboyant, campy looks — would have worn. Liberace embraced traditionally female designs, like sequins, crystal embellishments, lace and more details.

Lil Nas X CREDIT: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

The singer added some country flair to his look with his footwear: a pair of silver Western boots with a pointed silhouette on a chunky heel.

A close-up look at Lil Nas X’s shoes. CREDIT: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Like Lil Nas X, Todrick Hall opted for a shiny silver outfit. The YouTuber wore an astronaut-inspired jumpsuit with white Buffalo London shoes. His hair — a pink ponytail — added another twist from the women’s camp.

Related Youtuber Tana Mongeau Channels Britney Spears With a Live Python at the MTV VMAs Taylor Swift Wears Fierce Crystal-Covered Boots & More Celebs at the 2019 MTV VMAs Lizzo Is a Red-Hot 'Siren' in Silver Sandals on the MTV VMAs 2019 Red Carpet

Todrick Hall CREDIT: Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

A close-up look at Todrick Hall’s shoes. CREDIT: Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

Elsewhere, YouTuber James Charles wore hot pants with an off-the-shoulder white jacket that had bondage-inspired details. The beauty guru accessorized his look with asymmetrical white boots and a sparkly choker.

James Charles CREDIT: Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

Jonathan Van Ness of “Queer Eye” fame, who often sports heels on the reality show, opted for satinlike black pumps with a rounded silhouette. JVN teamed the shoes with an all-black look: a lacy cape and a bodysuit.

Jonathan Van Ness CREDIT: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

A closer look at JVN’s heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Trevor Moran opted for black pumps, too, although his had a pointed toe and shiny finish. The “X-Factor” alum teamed the heels with a printed minidress.

Trevor Moran CREDIT: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

A close-up shot of Trevor Moran’s black pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Flip through the gallery for more celebrity style at the 2019 MTV VMAs.

Watch the video below to see Carrie Dragshaw’s tips for walking in heels.

Want more?

Youtuber Tana Mongeau Channels Britney Spears With a Live Python at the MTV VMAs

Taylor Swift Wears Fierce Crystal-Covered Boots & More Celebs at the 2019 MTV VMAs

Normani Sparkles in Crystal-Covered Dress & Strappy Red Spike Heels at MTV VMAs