Men in Gender Non-Binary Outfits Are Trending at MTV VMAs 2019

Gender non-binary outfits were trending tonight on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, N.J.
Among the stars to go for a gender non-conforming look? Lil Nas X. The “Old Town Road” rapper sported a sparkly silver suit that looked like something Liberace — the famed pianist known for his flamboyant, campy looks — would have worn. Liberace embraced traditionally female designs, like sequins, crystal embellishments, lace and more details.
The singer added some country flair to his look with his footwear: a pair of silver Western boots with a pointed silhouette on a chunky heel.
Like Lil Nas X, Todrick Hall opted for a shiny silver outfit. The YouTuber wore an astronaut-inspired jumpsuit with white Buffalo London shoes. His hair — a pink ponytail — added another twist from the women’s camp.
Elsewhere, YouTuber James Charles wore hot pants with an off-the-shoulder white jacket that had bondage-inspired details. The beauty guru accessorized his look with asymmetrical white boots and a sparkly choker.
Jonathan Van Ness of “Queer Eye” fame, who often sports heels on the reality show, opted for satinlike black pumps with a rounded silhouette. JVN teamed the shoes with an all-black look: a lacy cape and a bodysuit.
Trevor Moran opted for black pumps, too, although his had a pointed toe and shiny finish. The “X-Factor” alum teamed the heels with a printed minidress.
