Men in Gender Non-Binary Outfits Are Trending at MTV VMAs 2019

By Ella Chochrek
Gender non-binary outfits were trending tonight on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, N.J.

Among the stars to go for a gender non-conforming look? Lil Nas X. The “Old Town Road” rapper sported a sparkly silver suit that looked like something Liberace — the famed pianist known for his flamboyant, campy looks — would have worn. Liberace embraced traditionally female designs, like sequins, crystal embellishments, lace and more details.

Lil Nas X, silver suit, western boots, red carpet, celebrity style, manicure, MTV Video Music Awards, Arrivals, Prudential Center, New Jersey, USA - 26 Aug 2019
Lil Nas X
CREDIT: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

The singer added some country flair to his look with his footwear: a pair of silver Western boots with a pointed silhouette on a chunky heel.

Lil Nas X, cowboy boots, silver outfit, MTV Video Music Awards, Arrivals, Prudential Center, New Jersey, USA - 26 Aug 2019
A close-up look at Lil Nas X’s shoes.
CREDIT: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Like Lil Nas X, Todrick Hall opted for a shiny silver outfit. The YouTuber wore an astronaut-inspired jumpsuit with white Buffalo London shoes. His hair — a pink ponytail — added another twist from the women’s camp.

Todrick Hall, silver space suit, white work boots, celeb style, pink hair, MTV Video Music Awards, Arrivals, Prudential Center, New Jersey, USA - 26 Aug 2019
Todrick Hall
CREDIT: Christopher Polk/Shutterstock
Todrick Hall, silver space suit, white work boots, celeb style, pink hair, MTV Video Music Awards, Arrivals, Prudential Center, New Jersey, USA - 26 Aug 2019, buffalo london
A close-up look at Todrick Hall’s shoes.
CREDIT: Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

Elsewhere, YouTuber James Charles wore hot pants with an off-the-shoulder white jacket that had bondage-inspired details. The beauty guru accessorized his look with asymmetrical white boots and a sparkly choker.

James Charles, white boots, legs, bootie shorts, celebrity style, blond hair, MTV Video Music Awards, Arrivals, Prudential Center, New Jersey, USA - 26 Aug 2019
James Charles
CREDIT: Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

Jonathan Van Ness of “Queer Eye” fame, who often sports heels on the reality show, opted for satinlike black pumps with a rounded silhouette. JVN teamed the shoes with an all-black look: a lacy cape and a bodysuit.

Jonathan Van Ness, high heels, pumps, red carpet, heels, cape, bodysuit, MTV Video Music Awards, Arrivals, Prudential Center, New Jersey, USA - 26 Aug 2019
Jonathan Van Ness
CREDIT: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
Jonathan Van Ness, high heels, pumps, red carpet, heels, cape, bodysuit, MTV Video Music Awards, Arrivals, Prudential Center, New Jersey, USA - 26 Aug 2019
A closer look at JVN’s heels.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Trevor Moran opted for black pumps, too, although his had a pointed toe and shiny finish. The “X-Factor” alum teamed the heels with a printed minidress.

Trevor Moran, minidress, man in dress, celebrity style, Moschino, high heels, stilettos, pumps, MTV Video Music Awards, Arrivals, Fashion Highlights, Prudential Center, New Jersey, USA - 26 Aug 2019
Trevor Moran
CREDIT: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
Trevor Moran, heels, stilettos, classic black pumps, man in dress, celebrity style, Moschino, high heels, stilettos, pumps, MTV Video Music Awards, Arrivals, Fashion Highlights, Prudential Center, New Jersey, USA - 26 Aug 2019
A close-up shot of Trevor Moran’s black pumps.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

