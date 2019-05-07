Sign up for our newsletter today!

Gender-Fluid Men’s Style Is Trending at Met Gala 2019: Heels, Dresses, Lipstick & More

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
Michael Urie 2019 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA – 06 May 2019
Michael Urie
Ezra Miller
Billy Porter
Jared Leto
View Gallery 10 Images

Gender fluidity was trending among men tonight on the red carpet at the 2019 Met Gala in New York.

Former “Ugly Betty” actor Michael Urie took gender non-comforming style to heightened levels thanks to Christian Siriano, who created a split-gender outfit consisting of a pinstripe black suit on one side and a pink tulle gown on the other. For footwear, Urie had on a boot by Doc Martens on one foot and a satin pink block-heeled pump on the other foot.

Michael Urie, doc martens, christian siriano, Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Camp: Notes on Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 06 May 2019
Michael Urie wears a split-gender outfit by Christian Siriano with a boot by Doc Martens and a satin pink block heeled pump on the other foot.
CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Michael UrieCostume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Camp: Notes on Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 06 May 2019
Detail of Michael Urie’s boot by Doc Martens and a pink pump.
CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Ezra Miller went for a daring look in a pinstriped Burberry suit with a dramatic cape and corseted waist. His shoes were black and white wingtips with embellishment on the toes. The “Perks of Being a Wallflower” actor took his look to the next level with his makeup — which included eyes painted on his face.

Related

Janelle Monae's Campy Dress Has a Winking Eye on Her Breast at the Met Gala 2019

Kendall and Kylie Jenner Twin in Versace Outfits That Have So Many Feathers at Met Gala 2019

Kacey Musgraves Wore $80 Aldo Shoes to the Biggest Fashion Event of the Year

Ezra Miller, burberry, eyes, Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Camp: Notes on Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 06 May 2019
Ezra Miller wears Burberry.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Perhaps the most dramatic gender nonconforming look came courtesy of Billy Porter, who famously wore a gown to the 2019 Oscars. His look, which included dramatic gold wings and a sparkly catsuit, was designed by The Blonds. His heeled Chelsea boots also sparkled in gold.

billy porter, the blonds, met gala 2019
Billy Porter wearing The Blonds.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Harry Styles and Jared Leto also embraced the gender-fluid look.

Styles, who wore Gucci, turned heads in a see-through black top with high-waisted pants. For footwear, the “Sign of the Times” singer went with heeled black boots that had an almond-shaped toe. He accessorized with a pearl earring.

Harry Styles, 2019 met gala, red carpet, celebrity style
Harry Styles in Gucci.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Leto, who was also in Gucci, commanded attention in a bright red, embellished dress with silver shoes underneath. The Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman accessorized with a life-sized replica of his own head, long hair and all.

jared leto, carries his own head, gucci, met gala 2019
Jared Leto in Gucci.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Styles is one of this year’s Met Gala hosts, alongside “Alejandro” hitmaker Lady Gaga, Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele and 23-time Grand Slam tennis champion Serena Williams. The theme is “Camp: Notes on Fashion” — a play on a Susan Sontag essay from the ’60s.

“Camp is esoteric — a private code or badge of identity,” Sontag wrote in the essay, citing Swan Lake, Tiffany lamps and the Art Deco movement as examples.

Click through the gallery to see more men in gender-fluid style at the 2019 Met Gala.

Watch the video below to see how Carrie Dragshaw recreates Carrie Bradshaw’s ensembles.

Want more?

What to Expect From This Year’s ‘Camp: Notes on Fashion’ Met Exhibit

Met Gala’s Campiest Looks on the Red Carpet Over the Years

The Campiest Runway Looks for the 2019 Met Gala’s Biggest Stars

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad