‘Garage Rehab’ Host Richard Rawlings Might Make a Yeezy-Inspired Car Happen

Richard Rawlings is the host of the Discovery Channel’s “Garage Rehab” and “Fast N’ Loud,” but cars aren’t the only things that keep him busy — he’s also a budding sneakerhead. Sometimes both worlds collide, and even shoe design inspiration can happen from the garage.

“Garage Rehab” star Richard Rawlings shows some of his favorite sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Gas Monkey Garage

“I got a bitching pair of the AJ 4 collaboration with Levi’s,” Rawlings recalled of his Jordan sneakers that were customized with tools found in his garage. “I had mine distressed prior to wearing them — beat them with sandpaper and put holes in them so they looked like worn out Levi’s.”

Detail of Richard Rawlings’ Levi’s x Air Jordan sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Gas Monkey Garage

Admittedly, his collection hasn’t reached exponential numbers like some collectors, but he’s on his way to building something to envy. “I did get a free pair of kicks — Mache (a popular customizer) made a set of Alexander McQueen sneakers with our logo.”

Customized Alexander McQueen sneakers by Mache. CREDIT: Courtesy of Gas Monkey Garage

On Tuesday, you’ll get to see what pair Rawlings rocks on the season finale of “Garage Rehab,” airing at 9 p.m. ET, and it’s slated to be an emotional episode. “We did a garage called American Warrior Garage for disabled vets,” Rawlings shared. “I did it for them for free. We did a complete shop rebuild. It’s an open garage that does regular business, but they hire disabled veterans, whether that’s painting or wiring, and [the organizations] prepares them for life outside the service.”

Keep reading for more from Rawlings on his garage style, his favorite shoes and his quest to make a Yeezy-inspired car design.

“Garage Rehab” star Richard Rawlings wears studded Christian Louboutin sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Gas Monkey Garage

FN: What are some of your favorite shoes to wear?

RR: “I’m all over the board. I’ve got Yeezy to Off-White AF1 to Saint Laurent. When I’m trying to find something in Dallas, I hit up the shops like Nollege.”

You once said you’d like to turn a pair of Yeezys into a car. How do you plan to do that?

RR: “I don’t want it to look like a shoe, but take style elements and cover the car in the fabric. I got a pirate black Yeezy 350. I don’t want a car that looks like a shoe, but use the stripes and ‘SPLY 350’ backwards spelling on something like a custom jeep.”

What’s your biggest shoe splurge?

RR: “It was $1,700 on the Off-White Air Jordan in baby blue. I got them before the release.”

Who decides on what you wear on your shows?

RR: “All me — depends on what I’m feeling that day. As far as my clothing, you can’t where too much plaid.

How many pairs of shoes do you have?

RR: “I’ve got around 200 in the last few years. I wouldn’t be classified as a collector because I wear these things until they’re dead.”

How do you keep your shoes clean in the garage?

RR: “There’s a protectant I use called Crep. If we’re working on a transmission, it’ll stain. Other than that I keep my shop clean.”

Have you ever accidentally stained any shoes you liked while working around cars?

RR: “It’s a shop, so you’ll snag it on metal or walking through something like hoses and crap all of the time. I try to pay attention — it’s like a new car.”

What are your thoughts on driving while wearing certain shoes that might not be practical?

RR: “I think driving barefoot is natural, but if you’ve got big clunky kicks, take them off. A lot of these sneakerheads take them off because they don’t like creases.”

“Garage Rehab” star Richard Rawlings (center) wears customized Levi’s x Air Jordan sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Gas Monkey Garage

