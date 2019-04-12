Sophie Turner Looks Like a Bride in White Gown & Strappy Sandals at ‘Game of Thrones’ Belfast Premiere

The “Game of Thrones” cast is celebrating their final season in style.
The stars stepped out to a season 8 premiere in Belfast, Northern Ireland today dressed to impress.
Leading the pack was Sophie Turner, who looked stylish in a white Louis Vuitton gown with long sleeves and glittery silver detailing. The dress featured unusual cut-out detailing on the sleeves, showing off Turner’s toned arms.
The 23-year-old went with shoes from Louis Vuitton — she serves as muse for the brand’s creative director, Nicolas Ghesquiere — as well. She selected strappy silver sandals with a chunky, see-through heel. The “Dark Phoenix” star wore her long blond hair down and added some color with a red lip.
Turner posed for photos on the red carpet alongside gal pal Maisie Williams. The 21-year-old wore a low-cut pink dress with a flowing, semi-sheer skirt. She accessorized with a headband, silver bracelets, a pill bag and sparkly silver sandals.
Also hitting the red carpet was Kit Harington, who portrays Jon Snow in the HBO series. The actor went for a relaxed look in a suit with a brown T-shirt underneath and no tie. His shoes were brown boots with a rounded toe.
