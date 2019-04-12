Sophie Turner Looks Like a Bride in White Gown & Strappy Sandals at ‘Game of Thrones’ Belfast Premiere

The “Game of Thrones” cast is celebrating their final season in style.

The stars stepped out to a season 8 premiere in Belfast, Northern Ireland today dressed to impress.

Related Why Simple Shoes Are Key to Executing a Red Carpet Look, According to Celebrity Stylist Kate Young Sophie Turner Goes Glam in Louis Vuitton Minidress & Clear Sandals at 'Game of Thrones' Season Premiere Sophie Turner Takes a Casual Stroll in $2,000 Mink House Slippers

Leading the pack was Sophie Turner, who looked stylish in a white Louis Vuitton gown with long sleeves and glittery silver detailing. The dress featured unusual cut-out detailing on the sleeves, showing off Turner’s toned arms.

Sophie Turner poses in a head-to-toe Louis Vuitton look. CREDIT: Joel C Ryan/Shutterstock

The 23-year-old went with shoes from Louis Vuitton — she serves as muse for the brand’s creative director, Nicolas Ghesquiere — as well. She selected strappy silver sandals with a chunky, see-through heel. The “Dark Phoenix” star wore her long blond hair down and added some color with a red lip.

Maisie Williams (L) and Sophie Turner pose for photographers. CREDIT: Joel C Ryan/Shutterstock

Maisie Williams (L) and Sophie Turner in sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Turner posed for photos on the red carpet alongside gal pal Maisie Williams. The 21-year-old wore a low-cut pink dress with a flowing, semi-sheer skirt. She accessorized with a headband, silver bracelets, a pill bag and sparkly silver sandals.

Maisie Williams in a pink dress with strappy sandals. CREDIT: Joel C Ryan/Shutterstock

Also hitting the red carpet was Kit Harington, who portrays Jon Snow in the HBO series. The actor went for a relaxed look in a suit with a brown T-shirt underneath and no tie. His shoes were brown boots with a rounded toe.

Kit Harington CREDIT: Joel C Ryan/Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see more stars at the New York premiere of “Game of Thrones” season eight.

Want more?

Sophie Turner Goes Glam in Louis Vuitton Minidress & Clear Sandals at ‘Game of Thrones’ Season Premiere

Adidas x Game of Thrones Ultra Boost Pack Has a Release Date

These ‘Game of Thrones’ Stars Look Dramatically Different Than Their On-Screen Characters