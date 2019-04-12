Sign up for our newsletter today!

Sophie Turner Looks Like a Bride in White Gown & Strappy Sandals at ‘Game of Thrones’ Belfast Premiere

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
Game of Thrones Season 8 Premiere, Belfast, UK – 12 Apr 2019
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner
Rose Leslie and Kit Harington
Lisa Bonet
Maisie Williams
View Gallery 33 Images

The “Game of Thrones” cast is celebrating their final season in style.

The stars stepped out to a season 8 premiere in Belfast, Northern Ireland today dressed to impress.

Related

Why Simple Shoes Are Key to Executing a Red Carpet Look, According to Celebrity Stylist Kate Young

Sophie Turner Goes Glam in Louis Vuitton Minidress & Clear Sandals at 'Game of Thrones' Season Premiere

Sophie Turner Takes a Casual Stroll in $2,000 Mink House Slippers

Leading the pack was Sophie Turner, who looked stylish in a white Louis Vuitton gown with long sleeves and glittery silver detailing. The dress featured unusual cut-out detailing on the sleeves, showing off Turner’s toned arms.

Sophie Turner, louis vuitton, red carpet, celebrity style, poses for photographers at the premiere of season eight of the television show 'Game of Thrones' in Belfast, Northern IrelandGame of Thrones Season 8 Premiere, Belfast, UK - 12 Apr 2019
Sophie Turner poses in a head-to-toe Louis Vuitton look.
CREDIT: Joel C Ryan/Shutterstock

The 23-year-old went with shoes from Louis Vuitton — she serves as muse for the brand’s creative director, Nicolas Ghesquiere — as well. She selected strappy silver sandals with a chunky, see-through heel. The “Dark Phoenix” star wore her long blond hair down and added some color with a red lip.

Maisie Williams, and Sophie Turner pose for photographers at the premiere of season eight of the television show 'Game of Thrones' in Belfast, Northern IrelandGame of Thrones Season 8 Premiere, Belfast, UK - 12 Apr 2019
Maisie Williams (L) and Sophie Turner pose for photographers.
CREDIT: Joel C Ryan/Shutterstock
maisie williams, sophie turner, sandals, red carpet, game of thrones, got
Maisie Williams (L) and Sophie Turner in sandals.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Turner posed for photos on the red carpet alongside gal pal Maisie Williams. The 21-year-old wore  a low-cut pink dress with a flowing, semi-sheer skirt. She accessorized with a headband, silver bracelets, a pill bag and sparkly silver sandals.

Maisie Williams poses for photographers at the premiere of season eight of the television show 'Game of Thrones' in Belfast, Northern IrelandGame of Thrones Season 8 Premiere, Belfast, UK - 12 Apr 2019
Maisie Williams in a pink dress with strappy sandals.
CREDIT: Joel C Ryan/Shutterstock

Also hitting the red carpet was Kit Harington, who portrays Jon Snow in the HBO series. The actor went for a relaxed look in a suit with a brown T-shirt underneath and no tie. His shoes were brown boots with a rounded toe.

Kit Harington poses for photographers at the premiere of season eight of the television show 'Game of Thrones' in Belfast, Northern IrelandGame of Thrones Season 8 Premiere, Belfast, United Kingdom - 12 Apr 2019
Kit Harington
CREDIT: Joel C Ryan/Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see more stars at the New York premiere of “Game of Thrones” season eight.

Want more?

Sophie Turner Goes Glam in Louis Vuitton Minidress & Clear Sandals at ‘Game of Thrones’ Season Premiere

Adidas x Game of Thrones Ultra Boost Pack Has a Release Date

These ‘Game of Thrones’ Stars Look Dramatically Different Than Their On-Screen Characters

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad