Rebel Wilson Got the Best Birthday Gifts From Givenchy, Plus Gal Gadot & More on the Front Row

By Charlie Carballo
Givenchy show, Arrivals, Fall Winter 2019, Paris Fashion Week, France – 03 Mar 2019
Gal Gadot
Rebel Wilson
Rebel Wilson
Lewis Hamilton
For her first time attending a fashion show, Rebel Wilson scored one of the hottest tickets. The comedic-actress, who celebrated her 39th birthday one day earlier, held court on the front row today to watch Givenchy’s fall ’19 runway at Paris Fashion Week.

Rebel WilsonGivenchy show, Arrivals, Fall Winter 2019, Paris Fashion Week, France - 03 Mar 2019
Rebel Wilson
CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock
Rebel WilsonGivenchy show, Arrivals, Fall Winter 2019, Paris Fashion Week, France - 03 Mar 2019
Detail of Rebel Wilson’s sandals.
CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

Along with the show, Wilson received some impressive gifts from creative director Clare Waight Keller. Taking to Instagram, she showed fans handbags and makeup courtesy of Givenchy.

The “Pitch Perfect” star arrived for the collection’s debut in a custom dress by Keller that was designed in black and white; she accessorized with a white fannypack. On her feet, Wilson had on sandals that matched the dress.

Gal GadotGivenchy show, Arrivals, Fall Winter 2019, Paris Fashion Week, France - 03 Mar 2019
Gal Gadot
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Gal Gadot, Givenchy show, Arrivals, Fall Winter 2019, Paris Fashion Week, France - 03 Mar 2019
Detail of Gal Gadot’s shoes.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Singer Sam Smith posed for photos with Wilson and sat alongside her during the show.

Meanwhile, “Wonder Woman” Gal Gadot looked chic in a low-cut black top covered in silver bead embellishments teamed with black high-waisted trousers and patent leather mules.

Rosamund PikeGivenchy show, Arrivals, Fall Winter 2019, Paris Fashion Week, France - 03 Mar 2019
Rosamund Pike
CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock
Rosamund Pike, Givenchy show, Arrivals, Fall Winter 2019, Paris Fashion Week, France - 03 Mar 2019
Detail of Rosamund Pike’s shoes.
CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Rosamund Pike had on a furry white coat over a black turtleneck top and matching laser-cut skirt. Completing the look was a pair of black sandals on a soaring stiletto heel.

Motor sports star Lewis Hamilton rocked a cropped jacket, dark jeans and black high-top sneakers.

Lewis HamiltonGivenchy show, Arrivals, Fall Winter 2019, Paris Fashion Week, France - 03 Mar 2019
Lewis Hamilton
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Lewis Hamilton, Givenchy show, Arrivals, Fall Winter 2019, Paris Fashion Week, France - 03 Mar 2019
Detail of Lewis Hamilton’s shoes.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

