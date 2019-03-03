Rebel Wilson Got the Best Birthday Gifts From Givenchy, Plus Gal Gadot & More on the Front Row

For her first time attending a fashion show, Rebel Wilson scored one of the hottest tickets. The comedic-actress, who celebrated her 39th birthday one day earlier, held court on the front row today to watch Givenchy’s fall ’19 runway at Paris Fashion Week.

Along with the show, Wilson received some impressive gifts from creative director Clare Waight Keller. Taking to Instagram, she showed fans handbags and makeup courtesy of Givenchy.

The “Pitch Perfect” star arrived for the collection’s debut in a custom dress by Keller that was designed in black and white; she accessorized with a white fannypack. On her feet, Wilson had on sandals that matched the dress.

Singer Sam Smith posed for photos with Wilson and sat alongside her during the show.

Meanwhile, “Wonder Woman” Gal Gadot looked chic in a low-cut black top covered in silver bead embellishments teamed with black high-waisted trousers and patent leather mules.

Rosamund Pike had on a furry white coat over a black turtleneck top and matching laser-cut skirt. Completing the look was a pair of black sandals on a soaring stiletto heel.

Motor sports star Lewis Hamilton rocked a cropped jacket, dark jeans and black high-top sneakers.

