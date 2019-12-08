Gal Gadot Teams a Two-Tone Givenchy Dress With Strappy Sandals at Comic Con Brazil

Gal Gadot took on fall’s beige trend at Comic Con in São Paulo, Brazil today as she promoted “Women Woman 1984.”

Gadot, 34, wore a chic two-tone beige and white midi dress from Givenchy. The knit dress featured a cut-out accent at the midriff and a pleated skirt.

On her feet, the Israeli actress wore strappy white sandals. The shoes had a rounded toe and were set on a slim stiletto heel.

Her dress’ beige colorway adhered to a major trend of the moment, as tan and brown are popular choices this fall. The neutral colorways have found favor among stars such as Hailey Baldwin and Bella Hadid.

Givenchy appears to be a favorite brand for Gadot. The French house made the A-lister’s 2019 Met Gala look: a white lace cape dress with matching black boots and a pearl headdress.

Gal Gadot in Givenchy at the 2019 Met Gala. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Although both her Met Gala footwear and today’s sandals boasted high heels, Gadot is famous for her willingness to wear flats on the red carpet.

At the 2017 premiere of “Wonder Woman,” the star wore flat gold Aldo sandals — priced at a budget-friendly $50 — with a sparkly red dress.

Gal Gadot in Aldo sandals at the 2017 L.A. premiere of “Wonder Woman.” CREDIT: Shutterstock

“Wonder Woman 1984” premieres in theaters on June 5, 2020. The film was directed by Patty Jenkins, who also directed the first film in the franchise, “Wonder Woman” (2017).

