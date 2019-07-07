Gabrielle Union Sizzles in a White-Hot Look With Sold-Out Yeezy Wedges at Kevin Hart’s Birthday Bash

Leave it to Gabrielle Union to upstage the birthday boy.

At Kevin Hart’s star-studded 40th b-day bash in Los Angeles last night, Union turned heads in a chic, party-ready ensemble. The 46-year-old wore a draped white halter top over wide-legged white pants.

Gabrielle Union arrives at Kevin Hart’s birthday party in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at Gabrielle Union’s sandals. CREDIT: Splash News

For footwear, she went with clear-heeled wedge sandals from Kanye West’s Yeezy label. From the brand’s Season 5 collection, the Italian-made shoe features a 4-inch heel and a PVC upper, with a leather sole. They’re now sold out, but the shoes previously retailed for $850 on FWRD.com.

Yeezy Season 5 clear mules. CREDIT: FWRD.com

The “Bring It On!” actress wore her hair pulled back in braids and accessorized with a white and black clutch.

Hart’s party featured celebrities aplenty, with other guests including Tracee Ellis Ross, Tiffany Haddish, Don Cheadle and Lewis Hamilton.

Several NBA stars were also on hand for the festivities, among them Chris Paul and LeBron James.

James looked dapper in a gray turtleneck and slim-fitting white pants, layering a blue suedelike jacket over his shirt. The Los Angeles Laker completed his ensemble with black Tom Ford sneakers and gold jewelry.

LeBron James wearing a blue suedelike jacket and Tom Ford sneakers. CREDIT: Splash News

A close-up look at LeBron James’ sneakers. CREDIT: Splash News

Union’s husband, Dwyane Wade, who played ball with James in Miami for several seasons, was not present.

