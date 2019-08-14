Gabrielle Union Kicks Back in Clear Pumps From This Rising Designer

Gabrielle Union showed off her chic style yesterday at a live taping of “America’s Got Talent.”

The 46-year-old wore a sparkly green The Blonds minidress with a strapless neckline and an asymmetrical hemline.

Gabrielle Union on the red carpet at the live taping of “America’s Got Talent.” CREDIT: Shutterstock

For footwear, the “Bring It On” actress sported Andrea Wazen’s PVC pump, dubbed the Dassy. The $420 shoe features a pointed toe, a 4.1-inch stiletto heel and a buckle at the ankle strap. It’s now sold-out.

A detail shot of Gabrielle Union’s Andrea Wazen pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Wazen, who appears on FN’s 2019 list of designers on the rise, founded her label in her hometown of Beirut, Lebanon in 2013, where all of her styles are handmade and produced.

Andrea Wazen’s Dassy PVC pump. CREDIT: Andrea Wazen

“I don’t want my shoes to wear the person, which is very important. The fact that they are made in my hometown, there’s so much soul in them,” she told FN. “But they do have a twist. We follow trends without making the shoes too loud.”

Gabrielle Union kicks up her feet at the live taping of “America’s Got Talent.” CREDIT: Shutterstock

Celebrity support has been “directly impactful” in driving Wazen’s success. Aside from Union, A-list fans include Jennifer Lopez, Olivia Culpo and Emily Ratajkowski.

“J-Lo is what gave my brand this boom. The celebrity impact has been insane. A lot of my orders are coming from the U.S. now and that wasn’t my clientele at first. There’s a waiting list for the shoes the celebs have worn,” Wazen explained.

