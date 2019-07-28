Sign up for our newsletter today!

Gabrielle Union Pops in Trendy Neon on the Red Carpet With Husband Dwyane Wade

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade
Billie Eilish
Elle Fanning
Christina Hendricks
Amber Rose
View Gallery 30 Images

Neon is one of the biggest styling trends of the moment — and Gabrielle Union pulled it off to perfection at the HollyRod Foundation’s 21st annual DesignCare Gala in Los Angeles yesterday.

The “America’s Got Talent” judge sported a hot pink dress with abstract stripes from SemSem’s resort ’20 collection. While Union’s heels were hidden underneath her gown’s floor-length hemline, she accessorized in style with a highlighter yellow minibag from Gelareh Mizrahi. The “Breaking In” actress added a bit of bling with Sophie Ratner jewels.

Gabrielle union, semsem resort 2020, celebrity style, red carpet, Gelareh Mizrahi bag, Sophie rather jewelry, The HollyRod Foundation's 21st Annual DesignCare GalaPictured: Gabrielle UnionRef: SPL5106344 270719 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Tony DiMaio / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Gabrielle Union at the HollyRod Foundation’s 21st annual DesignCare Gala in Los Angeles July 27.
CREDIT: Splash News

Meanwhile, Union’s husband, retired Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade, wore a fitted blue suit made by M. Adrien Sauvage. For footwear, the three-time NBA champion chose technical sneakers from Li-Ning, the Chinese company with which he has a lifetime shoe deal. Wade inked a Li-Ning contract in 2012 and signed a lifelong extension last year. Before landing with the brand, the baller worked with Converse followed by Jordan Brand.

Related

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union's Daughter Made Her Red Carpet Debut at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards

Worst-Dressed Celebs at 2019 ESPY Awards, According to You

Best-Dressed Celebs at the 2019 ESPY Awards: Ciara, Gabrielle Union & More Stars Who Hit a Home Run With Their Red Carpet Style

Gabrielle union, semsem resort 2020, celebrity style, red carpet, Gelareh Mizrahi bag, Sophie rather jewelry, The HollyRod Foundation's 21st Annual DesignCare GalaPictured: Gabrielle UnionRef: SPL5106344 270719 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Tony DiMaio / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, Dwyane wade, li-ning sneakers, The HollyRod Foundation's 21st Annual DesignCare GalaPictured: Gabrielle Union and Dwyane WadeRef: SPL5106344 270719 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Tony DiMaio / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade on the red carpet.
CREDIT: Splash News
Dwyane Wade, li-ning sneakers,
A closer look at Dwyane Wade’s Li-Ning sneakers.
CREDIT: Splash News

At last night’s event, Wade completed his look with tinted sunglasses, a gold chain and a brown leather watch with gold hardware.

Over the years, the couple have become regulars on the red carpet, joining boldface entertainers and athletes at some of the biggest events on the calendar. Other attendees at the DesignCare Gala included Eva Longoria, Skai Jackson and Candace Cameron Bure.

Click through the gallery to see more celebrities wearing neon.

Watch the video below for a behind-the-scenes look at Stephen Curry’s FN cover shoot.

Want more?

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Made Her Red Carpet Debut at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards

Gabrielle Union Sizzles in a White-Hot Look With Sold-Out Yeezy Wedges at Kevin Hart’s Birthday Bash

Gabrielle Union Wears a Flirty Minidress & Chunky Platform Sandals With Jessica Alba in Monte Carlo

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad