Gabrielle Union Wears a Flirty Green Minidress & Super Chunky Purple Platform Sandals With Jessica Alba in Monte Carlo

Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba are making a play for the most stylish co-stars.

The actresses, who appear together in the new series “L.A.’s Finest,” looked chic at the 59th annual Monte Carlo Television Festival in Monaco last night. Both wore trendy platform sandals to complement their looks, with Union going for a bejeweled purple style and Alba selecting a mirrored pair.

Gabrielle Union (L) and Jessica Alba on the red carpet in Monte Carlo. CREDIT: PIERRE VILLARD/Shutterstock

Union turned heads in a pale green floral minidress with a plunging neckline and a crystal-covered bow from Miu Miu. The “Bring It On” alum’s sandals were satinlike purple sandals that had a slight ’70s vibe courtesy of a super chunky heel. The shoes featured a festive gemstone detailing.

Gabrielle Union wearing a Miu Miu minidress and purple platform sandals in Monaco. CREDIT: PIERRE VILLARD/Shutterstock

A close-up look at Gabrielle Union’s sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The “Breaking In” actress completed the look with a silver mirrored clutch and teensy diamond-studded hoop earrings.

Meanwhile, Alba wore Silvia Tcherassi’s Felicity dress, a plunging orange number with long puff sleeves and a white buckle at the waist. The Honest Company businesswoman’s heels were mostly hidden underneath the dress, but just a peek of the silver platforms was visible. Diamond earrings added a touch more glamour to the ensemble.

Jessica Alba in silver sandals with a Silvia Tcherassi dress. CREDIT: PIERRE VILLARD/Shutterstock

The first episode of “L.A.’s Finest” premiered in May. The season finale for the series is on Monday on Spectrum.

Below, watch designers Tory Burch and Tabitha Simmons discuss motherhood, confidence and more.

