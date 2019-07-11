Gabrielle Union Shimmers in a Minidress With Silver Sandals at ESPY Awards

Who needs a little black dress when a little bit of color, patterns and sparkle can take your look from wallflower to life of the party. Gabrielle Union used such design treatments masterfully today in Los Angeles on the red carpet at the 2019 ESPY Awards.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade on the ESPY Awards 2019 red carpet. CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Shutterstock

The “America’s Got Talent” judge arrived in a sequined minidress that incorporated the material in purple and blue on floral prints with ruched sleeves. Of course, a playful design merits a playful accessory, so the actress carried a purse that resembled a tropical cocktail — tiny umbrella on the rim included. Tying everything together was a pair of minimalist silver sandals that had straps across the toe and ankle.

Gabrielle Union on the ESPY Awards 2019 red carpet. CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Shutterstock

Detail of Gabrielle Union’s sandals on the 2019 ESPY Awards red carpet. CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Shutterstock

Dwyane Wade joined his wife on the red carpet in head to toe white. Chic and sharp, the Li-Ning ambassador wore a blazer and sash with trousers and a pair of low-top sneakers that had beige laces.

Dwyane Wade on the ESPY Awards 2019 red carpet. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Detail of Dwyane Wade’s shoes on the ESPY Awards 2019 red carpet. CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Shutterstock

The couple was joined by other boldface name entertainers and athletes at the ceremony, including Ciara and Russell Wilson, Lindsey Vonn and host Tracy Morgan.

