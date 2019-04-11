Gabrielle Union Celebrates Dwyane Wade’s Retirement in Disco Look Complete With Soaring Crystal-Covered Platforms

Dwyane Wade’s final NBA game was last night — so of course he celebrated in a big way.

The basketballer and wife Gabrielle Union danced the night away at a star-studded ’70s-themed bash held at New York’s Catch.

Union stepped out in style in a rhinestone-covered cream-colored jumpsuit, which she wore underneath a white feathered coat.

Gabrielle Union smiles in her feathered coat exiting her husband Dwyane Wade’s ’70s-themed retirement party. CREDIT: Splash News

For shoes, the 46-year-old went with soaring sandals. The see-through ankle-strap sandals featured crystal embellishment at the base, with a cone-shaped heel.

A close-up look at Gabrielle Union’s heels. CREDIT: Splash News

The “Bring It On” actress completed her ensemble with oversized hoop earrings and a shiny silver clutch shaped like a disco ball.

Meanwhile, the Miami Heat star glimmered in a gold sequined blazer, which he wore over wide-legged black pants. His shoes were sparkly gold and baby blue kicks from Li-Ning, the Chinese athletic wear company with which he has a lifetime deal.

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union together at his retirement party on April 10. CREDIT: Splash News

Other guests at the bash included Carmelo and Lala Anthony, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel.

The Robbins, Ill., native has been making headlines throughout the season, going on a farewell tour of sorts before hanging up his jersey for good. After being drafted No. 5 overall in the 2003 NBA draft, Wade played most of his career in Miami (save a brief stint on his hometown Chicago Bulls). In his career, the 37-year-old was a 13-time All-Star and a three-time NBA champion.

Wade’s final home game came on April 9. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend came to support their pal but got a bit more than they bargained for when Wade crashed into them, sending drinks flying.

