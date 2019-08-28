Gabrielle Union Combines Two Major Trends at ‘America’s Got Talent’

Gabrielle Union wore an unusual dress with photos of husband Dwyane Wade’s face all over it yesterday at a taping of “America’s Got Talent” in Los Angeles.

The gown was custom-made, designed by RXCH, so anyone else hoping to get one just like Union’s is out of luck. The image of Wade was a childhood picture day image. (However, fans of the general look can shop a similar $290 RXCH design online that has Lil Kim’s face on it.)

Gabrielle Union wears RXCH dress with Alexander Wang sandals on the red carpet. CREDIT: Shutterstock

While the dress was a one-of-a-kind creation not exactly like anything else on the market, Union’s shoes were majorly on trend. The “Love & Basketball” actress wore Alexander Wang’s Kaia sandals — which follow both the clear and square-toe shoe trends.

A close-up look at Gabrielle Union’s Alexander Wang sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Named after supermodel Kaia Gerber, the sandal features a clear band, a 4.25-inch stiletto heel and pavé-crystal logo letters. The Kaia is available to shop on Nordstrom’s website for $850.

Alexander Wang’s Kaia sandals. CREDIT: Nordstrom

As ’90s-inspired style continues to make a comeback, the square-toed silhouette has gotten renewed life. It’s become an “it” shape for women this fall, propelled by influencers as well as brands like By Far, Bottega Veneta and Staud.

With regard to transparent shoes, PVC detailing has been trending for the past couple of years — thanks in part to its leg-lengthening effect.

Union is herself no stranger to the clear shoe trend. For an Aug. 13 taping of “America’s Got Talent,” she selected a pair of see-through pumps by buzzy rising designer Andrea Wazen. The “Bring It On” star did not try out square toes that day, however, instead choosing a pointed silhouette.

Gabrielle Union in a The Blonds minidress with Andrea Wazen heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

