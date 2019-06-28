Ivanka Trump Takes the G20 Summit Red Carpet in Classic Heels

Ivanka Trump is rubbing shoulders with the world’s top leaders — and doing it in her usual chic style.

The special advisor to her father, President Donald Trump, mingled with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe today at the G20 Summit wearing a light blue dress with simple white pumps.

(L-R): Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump, Shinzo Abe and Jared Kushner at the 2019 G20 Summit. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The midi dress was detailed by a contrasting gray-blue graphic pattern with splits down the sleeves, and white floral appliqué around the collar and wrists added ultra-feminine touches. For shoes, she went with a complementary white pump with a classic pointed toe on a nearly 4-inch stiletto heel.

Detail of Ivanka Trump’s white pumps at the 2019 G20 Summit. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Her husband Jared Kushner, who is the senior advisor to the president, had on a black suit, skinny tie and patent leather lace-up dress shoes.

Taking to Instagram, Ivanka shared some of her initiatives. “Two years ago at the G20, the 🇺🇸 alongside 🇯🇵 + other nations launched We-Fi!” she said of the program, which helps women globally with entrepreneurial opportunities. “Looking forward to joining Prime Minister Abe & Queen Maxima tomorrow for the G20 Leaders’ Special Event on Women’s Empowerment to highlight this Administration’s #WGDP initiative.”

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump at the 2019 G20 Summit. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Detail of Ivanka Trump’s pumps at the 2019 G20 Summit. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Yesterday, Ivanka traveled to the G20 Summit from Washington, D.C., where she departed wearing a khaki coat dress and Burberry Annalise pumps.

Ivanka Trump wears Burberry’s Annalise pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

