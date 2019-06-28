Sign up for our newsletter today!

Ivanka Trump Takes the G20 Summit Red Carpet in Classic Heels

By Charlie Carballo
Charlie Carballo

Charlie Carballo

More Stories By Charlie

View All
Trump US , Osaka, Japan – 28 Jun 2019
Ivanka Trump’s Best Style Statements of the Year
Ivanka Trump’s Best Style Statements of the Year
Ivanka Trump’s Best Style Statements of the Year
Ivanka Trump’s Best Style Statements of the Year
View Gallery 23 Images

Ivanka Trump is rubbing shoulders with the world’s top leaders — and doing it in her usual chic style.

The special advisor to her father, President Donald Trump, mingled with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe today at the G20 Summit wearing a light blue dress with simple white pumps.

Donald Trump, Shinzo Abe. President Donald Trump poses for a photo with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Ivanka Trump and senior advisor Jared Kushner ahead of a meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Osaka, JapanTrump US , Osaka, Japan - 28 Jun 2019
(L-R): Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump, Shinzo Abe and Jared Kushner at the 2019 G20 Summit.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The midi dress was detailed by a contrasting gray-blue graphic pattern with splits down the sleeves, and white floral appliqué around the collar and wrists added ultra-feminine touches. For shoes, she went with a complementary white pump with a classic pointed toe on a nearly 4-inch stiletto heel.

white pumps, high heels, Donald Trump, Shinzo Abe. Ivanka Trump and senior adviser Jared Kushner walk to join President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe for a photo before a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, JapanTrump US , Osaka, Japan - 28 Jun 2019
Detail of Ivanka Trump’s white pumps at the 2019 G20 Summit.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Her husband Jared Kushner, who is the senior advisor to the president, had on a black suit, skinny tie and patent leather lace-up dress shoes.

Taking to Instagram, Ivanka shared some of her initiatives. “Two years ago at the G20, the 🇺🇸 alongside 🇯🇵 + other nations launched We-Fi!” she said of the program, which helps women globally with entrepreneurial opportunities. “Looking forward to joining Prime Minister Abe & Queen Maxima tomorrow for the G20 Leaders’ Special Event on Women’s Empowerment to highlight this Administration’s #WGDP initiative.”

white pumps, high heels, Donald Trump, Shinzo Abe. Ivanka Trump and senior adviser Jared Kushner walk to join President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe for a photo before a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, JapanTrump US , Osaka, Japan - 28 Jun 2019
Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump at the 2019 G20 Summit.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
white pumps, high heels, Donald Trump, Shinzo Abe. Ivanka Trump and senior adviser Jared Kushner walk to join President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe for a photo before a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, JapanTrump US , Osaka, Japan - 28 Jun 2019
Detail of Ivanka Trump’s pumps at the 2019 G20 Summit.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Yesterday, Ivanka traveled to the G20 Summit from Washington, D.C., where she departed wearing a khaki coat dress and Burberry Annalise pumps.

burberry Annalise Patent Leather Pumps, Ivanka Trump, daughter of President Donald Trump walks off of Marine One with acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney to board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md.,. Trump is heading to the G-20 in JapanTrump, Andrews Air Force Base, USA - 26 Jun 2019
Ivanka Trump wears Burberry’s Annalise pumps.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Want more?

Ivanka Trump’s Parcel Tape-Inspired Pumps Take Her to G20 Summit in Japan

Ivanka Trump Brings Back Her Parcel Tape-Inspired Pumps for Charlotte Visit

Ivanka Trump Braves the Rain in Soaring White Stilettos & a Half-Off Dress

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad