The Funniest Celebrity Instagrams From the 2019 Met Gala

With camp as the theme for this year’s Met Gala, style was more over-the-top than ever.

Celebrities showed up in New York last night clad in elaborate costumes, making for a red carpet that nearly resembled a Halloween party.

The camp theme (officially, called “Camp: Notes on Fashion”) was lifted from a Susan Sontag essay from the ’60s.

“Camp is esoteric — a private code or badge of identity,” Sontag wrote in the essay, citing Swan Lake, Tiffany lamps and the Art Deco movement as examples.

Given the playful dress code, it’s no surprise that stars posted some hilarious photos to their social media accounts. Below, check out four of the funniest Instagrams from this year’s Met Gala.

Céline Dion

Céline Dion hit the red carpet in a silver fringed Oscar de la Renta dress and T-strap pumps custom-made for her by Chloe Gosselin. The “All by Myself” singer posted a playful image of her and Katy Perry — clad in an over-the-top burger suit by Moschino — kissing. “I kissed a burger and I liked it 🍔💛⁣,” she captioned the photo, nodding to Perry’s hit “I Kissed a Girl.”

Jemima Kirke

Jemina Kirke looked fierce alongside Lena Dunham in a printed Christopher Kane minidress with a pink balloon emblazoned on it. She teamed the dress with strappy Jimmy Choo sandals. Meanwhile, Dunham had on a pink minidress with hand prints on the bodice. Kirke proved her sense of playfulness, posting a meme of the pair to her Instagram account.

Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas made not one but two hilarious Met Gala jokes on Instagram. First, the Dior-clad Jonas Brother joked that he resembled Littlefinger from “Game of Thrones” (the show his sister-in-law Sophie Turner stars on). Then, he said he “should have worn a ‘Camp Rock’-inspired outfit given that the theme was ‘camp.'”

Victoria Justice

Victoria Justice wasn’t in attendance at the 2019 Met Gala, but she didn’t let that get in the way of a good Instagram joke. The “Victorious” alum Photoshopped her face onto the head Jared Leto was carrying around, writing:”Exclusive pic from #metgala last night! Thank you so much @jaredleto for letting me tag along. What a magical evening! ❤️.” Leto sported a Gucci look.

