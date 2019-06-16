Father’s Day Tributes From Meghan Markle, Ivanka Trump and More Celebrities + Designers

It seems like almost everyone posted a sweet Father’s Day tribute on social media today — celebrities and designers included.
From first family members to royals to fashion elite, almost everyone seemed to have a message of thanks for their dad. Below, see nine posts from famous people that went up today.
Meghan Markle
On the official @sussexroyal Instagram, Meghan Markle posted a tribute to husband Prince Harry, who became a father last month with the birth of his first son, Archie. The duchess shared an adorable, never-before-seen snap of the baby with his little fingers curled around dad’s hand.
Ivanka Trump
Ivanka Trump celebrated both her dad, President Donald Trump, and her husband, Jared Kushner, this Father’s Day. “Happy Father’s Day to these two incredible Dads and to all of the amazing fathers out there who have earned today’s celebration!” the former shoe designer wrote.
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian toasted husband Kanye West on Instagram, sharing throwback photos of her and the Yeezy designer walking on the beach alongside daughter North and son Saint. The KKW Beauty mogul posted a second Instagram dedicated to her late father, Robert Kardashian.
Dwyane Wade
While many stars and designers feted their parents or significant others, father of four Dwyane Wade posted a tribute to himself. “I am a hero. I am a role model But that name isn’t Dwyane Wade…it’s Dad! Happy Fathers Day to ME!” Wade’s cheeky post read.
Brandon Maxwell
Brandon Maxwell wrote a long, heartwarming message to his dad. The designer thanked his father for always being there for him, writing: “I wake up each morning realizing how fortunate I am to have a parent who created a space for me to live authentically, proudly, and without shame.”
Most Dads in the south grow up with the hopes and dreams that their son will be the next World Series or Super Bowl star, the Friday night lights dream, the small town boy done good, in an arena everyone can relate to. Growing up in the South I was, you might say, a little different than the other kids. At my very first baseball game I sat down in the outfield and made a bouquet of the flowers I had picked from the grass. In the 1st grade I came home and said I was thinking about creating plays and musicals. In the 5th grade after I discovered my love of rollerblades, I briefly pursued a career as a figure skater. I decided in 6th grade I was going to be the next gold medal winning gymnast. In 8th grade when I discovered fried food and my gymnast body failed me, I fell in love with taking photographs. After many years of art programs, dyed hair, and a few piercings, I graduated college with a degree in photography and promptly moved to NY to pursue a career in fashion. Through each phase, my Dad the Southern football player in cowboy boots and wranglers, met the moment and seized the opportunity to help me feel seen, never making me feel that my little dreams had squashed his own. Front row with a smile at every musical, hanging out on the sidelines clapping at every event, and framing every little achievement above almost every toilet in our house. Now at 34, the same Dad, in his wranglers and cowboy hat, runs my business. A business where we sell gowns and glamour, a business where we sell dreams. A job I am able to do solely because he allowed me to fully realize my own. I wake up each morning realizing how fortunate I am to have a parent who created a space for me to live authentically, proudly, and without shame. A parent who even in the worst of times, continues to steadily drive the car with the primary focus on making sure I am fulfilled, loved, and safe. Loving a child in their most formative years is, to me, the most important, and I realize how blessed I am to have had that. Happy Fathers Day to my dad, and to all the other men who step in to this role every day and help to change someone’s life. It’s not easy and we appreciate you. I ❤️ U, Dad!
Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham posted a cute partial family photo of soccer star husband David with three of their four kids, Cruz, Romeo and Harper (absent was their eldest, Brooklyn). “Truly the best daddy in the world x we love u so much x kisses @davidbeckham x” the designer captioned the post.
Gisele Bündchen
In a sweet tribute to her quarterback husband Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen wrote: “Besides being the best tickler, pancake maker and hair cuter in the world you are the best dad ! Thank you for always making us feel safe and for loving us the way that you do.”
Happy Father’s Day my love. There’s no words to describe how much you mean to us. There’s nothing that we love more than being with you! Besides being the best tickler, pancake maker and hair cuter in the world you are the best dad ! Thank you for always making us feel safe and for loving us the way that you do. We love you so much!❤️❤️❤️❤️ Feliz Dia dos Pais, meu amor. Não há palavras para descrever o quanto você significa para nós. Não há nada que amamos mais do que estar com você! Além de fazer as melhores cócegas, panquecas, e cortes de cabelo, você também é o melhor pai! Obrigada por sempre nos fazer sentir seguros e por nos amar. Nós te amamos muito!
Lindsey Vonn
Ski champion and Under Armour athlete Lindsey Vonn thanked her father for supporting her through the long haul. She shared a collage of images with her dad throughout her career, writing, “You were there for me from the beginning and you were there for me at the end. I couldn’t have asked for a better way to finish my career than with you by my side.”
Happy Father’s Day Dad! We’ve been through a lot together, especially through my skiing career. You were there for me from the beginning and you were there for me at the end. I couldn’t have asked for a better way to finish my career than with you by my side. I love you ❤️
Ayesha Curry
Ayesha Curry celebrated her husband, Under Armour athlete and Golden State Warrior Steph Curry, on Instagram, posting, “Happy Father’s Day my baby. You’re the best.” The pair share three children.
Below, watch a behind-the-scenes video from Steph Curry’s FN cover shoot.
