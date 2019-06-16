Father’s Day Tributes From Meghan Markle, Ivanka Trump and More Celebrities + Designers

It seems like almost everyone posted a sweet Father’s Day tribute on social media today — celebrities and designers included.

From first family members to royals to fashion elite, almost everyone seemed to have a message of thanks for their dad. Below, see nine posts from famous people that went up today.

Meghan Markle

On the official @sussexroyal Instagram, Meghan Markle posted a tribute to husband Prince Harry, who became a father last month with the birth of his first son, Archie. The duchess shared an adorable, never-before-seen snap of the baby with his little fingers curled around dad’s hand.

Ivanka Trump

Ivanka Trump celebrated both her dad, President Donald Trump, and her husband, Jared Kushner, this Father’s Day. “Happy Father’s Day to these two incredible Dads and to all of the amazing fathers out there who have earned today’s celebration!” the former shoe designer wrote.

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian toasted husband Kanye West on Instagram, sharing throwback photos of her and the Yeezy designer walking on the beach alongside daughter North and son Saint. The KKW Beauty mogul posted a second Instagram dedicated to her late father, Robert Kardashian.

Dwyane Wade

While many stars and designers feted their parents or significant others, father of four Dwyane Wade posted a tribute to himself. “I am a hero. I am a role model But that name isn’t Dwyane Wade…it’s Dad! Happy Fathers Day to ME!” Wade’s cheeky post read.

Brandon Maxwell

Brandon Maxwell wrote a long, heartwarming message to his dad. The designer thanked his father for always being there for him, writing: “I wake up each morning realizing how fortunate I am to have a parent who created a space for me to live authentically, proudly, and without shame.”

Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham posted a cute partial family photo of soccer star husband David with three of their four kids, Cruz, Romeo and Harper (absent was their eldest, Brooklyn). “Truly the best daddy in the world x we love u so much x kisses @davidbeckham x” the designer captioned the post.

Gisele Bündchen

In a sweet tribute to her quarterback husband Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen wrote: “Besides being the best tickler, pancake maker and hair cuter in the world you are the best dad ! Thank you for always making us feel safe and for loving us the way that you do.”

Lindsey Vonn

Ski champion and Under Armour athlete Lindsey Vonn thanked her father for supporting her through the long haul. She shared a collage of images with her dad throughout her career, writing, “You were there for me from the beginning and you were there for me at the end. I couldn’t have asked for a better way to finish my career than with you by my side.”

Ayesha Curry

Ayesha Curry celebrated her husband, Under Armour athlete and Golden State Warrior Steph Curry, on Instagram, posting, “Happy Father’s Day my baby. You’re the best.” The pair share three children.

Below, watch a behind-the-scenes video from Steph Curry's FN cover shoot.

