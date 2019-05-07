All Eyes Were Really on Ezra Miller in the Campiest Male Outfit at Met Gala 2019

Celebrities often take heat for not dressing on-theme at the Met Gala, but not Ezra Miller.

Miller’s gender nonconforming look on the red carpet tonight in New York perfectly epitomized the “Camp: Notes on Fashion” theme.

Ezra Miller wears Burberry at the 2019 Met Gala. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The 26-year-old wore a custom-made look by Burberry’s Riccardo Tisci that consisted of a black pinstriped wool suit with an exaggerated cape detail. Around his midsection, he had on a crystal-studded cage corset.

For shoes, the “Perks of Being a Wallflower” actor chose black and white wingtips with embellishment on the toes. He carried a mask and wore dramatic makeup — with multiple eyes painted on his face and a bold red lip.

Other stars clad in Burberry included Mariacarla Boscono, Irina Shayk and Naomi Scott.

Lady Gaga is one of the hosts of this year’s Met Gala, alongside “Sign of the Times” singer Harry Styles and 23-time Grand Slam tennis champion Serena Williams. The theme is a play on a Susan Sontag essay from the ’60s.

“Camp is esoteric — a private code or badge of identity,” Sontag wrote in the essay, citing Swan Lake, Tiffany lamps and the Art Deco movement as examples.

