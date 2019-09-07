Eva Longoria Matched Blue Lace with Gold Heels at Farah Fawcett Foundation’s Tex Mex Fiesta

Eva Longoria went for a classy chic outfit at Farah Fawcett Foundation’s Tex Mex Fiesta in Los Angeles yesterday.

The Desperate Housewives star wore a blue lace dress with a blue slip underneath. The star tied the look together with a matching belt.

Eva Longoria and Marcia Cross at the Tex Mex Fiesta. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Longoria kept her look sleek with a pair of diamond stud earrings and styled her hair slicked back into a low bun hairstyle.

On her feet the star wore a pair of pointed-toe heeled sandal, which featured a brown toe strap and a thinner nude strap that wrapped around her foot and ankle. The shoes had a thin stiletto heel that gave the actress a few feet of height.

Eva Longoria and Marcia Cross at the Tex Mex Fiesta. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Longoria posed with her fellow “Desperate Housewives” alum Marcia Cross. The pair were all smiles as they embraced in front of the camera. Cross wore a summery pink pastel maxi dress with a ribbed material. On her feet, the 57-year-old wore a pair of on-trend nude pumps with a closed toe and thin heel. The nude footwear trend has been circulating among the most stylish celebs of today.

