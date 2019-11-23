Eva Longoria Wears Minimalist Black Sandals at Lunch in Los Angeles

Eva Longoria stepped out in a pair of strappy black-heeled sandals while picking up lunch in Los Angeles on Friday. The shoes have a minimalist, two-strap silhouette and thin heel. She paired the stilettos with an all-black, tailored suit ensemble, matching black sunglasses, and an oxblood Hermès handbag.

Strappy black sandals seem to be the multi-hyphenate’s footwear option of choice, often wearing the style while running daytime errands and at red carpet events.

Eva Longoria CREDIT: Bauer-Griffin / Splash News.com

Recently, she also wore this style when attending the Global Gift Gala in October — where she paired the shoes with another all-black look. Additionally, she wore a Balmain sandal in the same silhouette when attending the luxury label’s show during Paris Fashion Week in September.

When it comes to her signature style, Longoria is known for her classic, timeless look which extends to her footwear choices. She tends to stick to wearing more minimalist shapes with either an open-or-pointed-toe. When opting for the latter, Longoria often chooses pumps with asymmetrical straps or another subtle, yet distinctive, detail.

If Longoria’s style choice is any indication, it seems that the barely-there sandal trend still shows no signs of slowing down — despite the cooling temperatures. Strappy iterations of the silhouette increasingly are finding their way onto the red carpet — another trend Longoria is embracing, too, alongside another celebrities such as Emily Ratajkowski and Kim Kardashian.

In many ways this minimalist, two-strap silhouette is a refreshed version of the ‘90s aesthetic and remains a highly-wearable trend that could remain prevalent for seasons to come.