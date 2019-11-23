Sign up for our newsletter today!

Eva Longoria Wears Minimalist Black Sandals at Lunch in Los Angeles

By emergingluxuryblog
Eva Longoria Minimalist Sandals
Eva Longoria out in L.A.
CREDIT: Bauer-Griffin / Splash News.com

Eva Longoria stepped out in a pair of strappy black-heeled sandals while picking up lunch in Los Angeles on Friday. The shoes have a minimalist, two-strap silhouette and thin heel. She paired the stilettos with an all-black, tailored suit ensemble, matching black sunglasses, and an oxblood Hermès handbag. 

Strappy black sandals seem to be the multi-hyphenate’s footwear option of choice, often wearing the style while running daytime errands and at red carpet events. 

Eva Longoria is seen in Los Angeles, California.Pictured: Eva LongoriaRef: SPL5131190 221119 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Bauer-Griffin / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Eva Longoria
CREDIT: Bauer-Griffin / Splash News.com

Recently, she also wore this style when attending the Global Gift Gala in October — where she paired the shoes with another all-black look. Additionally, she wore a Balmain sandal in the same silhouette when attending the luxury label’s show during Paris Fashion Week in September. 

When it comes to her signature style, Longoria is known for her classic, timeless look which extends to her footwear choices. She tends to stick to wearing more minimalist shapes with either an open-or-pointed-toe. When opting for the latter, Longoria often chooses pumps with asymmetrical straps or another subtle, yet distinctive, detail. 

If Longoria’s style choice is any indication, it seems that the barely-there sandal trend still shows no signs of slowing down — despite the cooling temperatures. Strappy iterations of the silhouette increasingly are finding their way onto the red carpet — another trend Longoria is embracing, too, alongside another celebrities such as  Emily Ratajkowski and Kim Kardashian

In many ways this minimalist, two-strap silhouette is a refreshed version of the ‘90s aesthetic and remains a highly-wearable trend that could remain prevalent for seasons to come. 

