Eva Longoria Glistens in a Wet-Look Suit With This Trending Shoe Style at Global Gift Gala

Eva Longoria caught our attention today in London as she stepped onto the red carpet at the Global Gift Gala in a glittering suit that almost looked wet.

The “Desperate Housewives” alumna chose a dark sparkly double-breasted blazer with metallic buttons and matching wide-leg pants.

Eva Longoria arrives on the red carpet for the Global Gift Gala in London. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer view of Eva Longoria’s square-toe high-heel sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

She went with the square-toe trend with squared-off black-patent, high-heel sandals.

The Global Gift Foundation is a nonprofit that aims to provide a positive impact for women, children and families in need. Longoria serves as this year’s honorary chair for London’s gala alongside fellow actress Melanie Griffith.

Griffith wore a black gown with a white-feather print and black pointed-toe pumps with a striped heel. She and Longoria joined singer-songwriter Paloma Faith on the red carpet; Faith wore an all-red metallic gown and with matching shiny, pointed-toe boots.

(L-R): Melanie Griffith, Paloma Faith and Eva Longoria on the red carpet for the Global Gift Gala in London. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Melanie Griffith (L) and Paloma Faith’s heels on the Global Gift Gala red carpet. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Faith is performing at this year’s gala as well as receiving the Global Gift Women Empowerment Award. Simon Cowell will receive the Global Gift Philanthropist Award.

