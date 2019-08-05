Eva Longoria Embraces the Translucent Shoe Trend With Gold Heels on ‘GMA’

Eva Longoria tried her hand at the translucent shoe trend today during her appearance on “Good Morning America.” The “Dora and the Lost City of Gold” actress looked chic in neutral tones as she arrived at the studio in New York.

Eva Longoria arriving to the “Good Morning America” studio this morning. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

The 44-year-old wore a forest green midi dress complete with a collared neck and long sleeves. Longoria kept it simple with her accessories and matched her look with a pair of flat stud earrings.

Detail of Eva Longoria’s shoes. CREDIT: Splash News

On her feet, the “Desperate Housewives” star wore a pair of Gianvito Rossi sandals. The glamorous footwear spiced up the actress’ ensemble with its gold leather sole, brown criss-cross PVC strap and elevating 4-inch stiletto heel. The shoes retail for $795 on the brand’s website.

The see-through shoe trend has been spreading amongst the most stylish celebrities. Some A-listers who have embraced the style include Kim Kardashian, Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner. Scarlett Johansson also sported a pair of PVC and patent leather pumps from the celeb-favorite designer last week at San Diego Comic-Con International.

Scarlett Johansson attends a Marvel Studios panel at San Diego Comic-Con International. CREDIT: Shutterstock

