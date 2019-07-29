Eva Longoria’s Curvy Sandals Give Her Feet Flattering Arches at ‘Dora and the Lost City’ Premiere

Eva Longoria at the "Dora and the Lost City" premiere.

Eva Longoria looked summer-chic at the “Dora and the Lost City of Gold” premiere in L.A. The 44-year-old dazzled the jungle themed red carpet in a stunning yellow dress.

Eva Longoria at “Dora and the Lost City of Gold” film premiere. CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

The star’s radiant Vitor Zerbinato midi dress reached her calves and was complete with a strapless top. The “Desperate Housewives” actress kept it simple with her accessories and sported a pair of classic pearl stud earrings.

Detail of Eva Longoria’s shoes at the “Dora and the Lost City” premiere. CREDIT: NINA PROMMER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstoc

On her feet, Longoria paired the dress with a pair of Oscar Tiye Dea sandals. The white heels were complete with two straps that ran across her toes and one that was placed below her ankles. The 4.7 inch stiletto heels elevated the actress who stands at 5-foot-2.

The actress posted a photo on Instagram with her on-screen daughter, Isabela Moner, who plays Dora in the new movie. She captioned the post: “Like mother like daughter! #Dora #DoraTheMovie.”

Isabela Moner and Eva Longoria at “Dora and the Lost City of Gold” Film Premiere. CREDIT: Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock

Moner wore a floor-length Rodarte dress that was complete with sheer white layers and sparkly, silver detailing.

