Eva Green Shines in Louboutin Heels and the Ultimate Sparkly Green Dress

Eva Green lived up to her name last night as she attended the premiere of “Dumbo” in London in a look that had fans green with envy.

The actress, who plays circus performer Colette Marchant in the new live-action take on the Disney film, chose a sparkling green dress from Alexandre Vauthier.

Eva Green poses in an Alexandre Vauthier dress and Christian Louboutin heels at the premiere of “Dumbo” in London, March 21. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer view of Eva Green’s Louboutin heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

She paired the eye-catching look with a set of patent black pumps from Christian Louboutin that featured a pointed toe and a thin stiletto heel.

“Dumbo,” directed by Tim Burton, releases everywhere on March 29 and also stars Colin Farrell, Danny DeVito and Michael Keaton.

Stars of “Dumbo” pose at the premiere in London, March 21. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Green’s dress may look familiar, as it comes from Vauthier’s spring ’19 haute couture collection that debuted this January in Paris.

FN spotted the look on the runway, where it was paired with high glittering green shoes with a black pointed toe designed by Amina Muaddi. The post quickly went viral on Instagram, even garnering a comment from supermodel Christie Brinkley, who declared “Omg LOVE!”.

