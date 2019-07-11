Best-Dressed Celebs at the 2019 ESPY Awards: Ciara, Gabrielle Union & More Stars Who Hit a Home Run With Their Red Carpet Style

While fans might be more accustomed to seeing their favorite sports stars on the field, court or ice, the ESPY Awards offers an opportunity for athletes to ditch their uniforms for formalwear.

At the 2019 ESPYs last night, athletes mingled with Hollywood stars on the red carpet — all dressed to the nines. Among the best-dressed of the night were Russell Wilson and Ciara.

The couple, who recently celebrated their three-year wedding anniversary, turned heads in coordinated looks. Ciara’s black gown was anything but boring, featuring a sensual thigh-high slit and a plunging neckline. The “Level Up” singer teamed it with soaring black Giuseppe Zanotti sandals set on a stiletto heel.

Ciara on the ESPY Awards 2019 red carpet. CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Wilson wore a midnight black suit teamed with velvety shoes from Loriblu. The NFLer had an Alex Soldier brooch pinned to his lapel.

Russell Wilson and Ciara on the ESPY Awards 2019 red carpet. CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Another celebrity couple whose looks were a slam dunk? Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade.

Union shimmered in a purple and blue floral minidress and strappy silver sandals. Meanwhile, Wade sported a white blazer with matching pants, completing his look with low-top sneakers that had beige laces.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade hold hands at the ESPYs. CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Shutterstock

Elsewhere, ski champion Lindsey Vonn wore a glittery dress with a leggy slit, all the better for showing off her strappy sandals.

Lindsey Vonn wearing a leggy dress with strappy sandals. CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Shutterstock

Kyle Kuzma was another statement maker. The NBA star stepped out in a denim-on-demin look from Fear of God.

Kyle Kuzma wearing Fear of God at the ESPYs. CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Shutterstock

Flip through the gallery to see the best-dressed stars at the 2019 ESPY Awards.

Want more?

Watch Gymnast Katelyn Ohashi Do a Handstand in Heels on the Red Carpet at ESPY Awards 2019

Lonzo Ball Doesn’t Play It Safe on the Red Carpet & More Celebs at ESPY Awards 2019

You Have to See What Kendall Jenner Looked Like at the ESPY Awards 10 Years Ago