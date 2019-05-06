Sign up for our newsletter today!

Eve Takes the Red Carpet in a Romantic Outfit & More Celebs at the Daytime Emmys

By Ella Chochrek
Celebrities did not disappoint with their ensembles as they arrived on the red carpet at the Daytime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles tonight.

Tamera Mowry was chic in a low-cut pink dress with a lacy overlay that covered her heels. The “Sister, Sister” alum is nominated for Best Entertainment Talk Show Host alongside her “The Real” co-hosts Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Adrienne Houghton.

Tamara Mowry-Housley46th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, Arrivals, Pasadena Civic Auditorium, Los Angeles, USA - 05 May 2019
Tamara Mowry
CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Shutterstock

Also making a stylish appearance was Kellie Pickler, who’s one of the night’s presenters. The country star wore a green dress with a gold floral pattern and spaghetti straps. On her feet, Picker rocked sparkly gold pumps with a platform heel.

Kellie Pickler46th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, Arrivals, Pasadena Civic Auditorium, Los Angeles, USA - 05 May 2019
Kellie Pickler
CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Eve made a dramatic entrance in a blue gown with a high-low hemline. The rapper pulled together her look with a sparkly clutch and crystal embellished ankle-strap sandals.

Eve, low-high blue dress, sparkly sandals, red carpet, 46th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, Arrivals, Pasadena Civic Auditorium, Los Angeles, USA - 05 May 2019
Eve
CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Robin Givens looked like a princess in a low-cut, blush-colored dress with a ruffled skirt. The “Head of the Class” actress wore her brunette locks pulled back into a sleek updo.

Robin Givens, pink ruffled dress, 46th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, Arrivals, Pasadena Civic Auditorium, Los Angeles, USA - 05 May 2019
Robin Givens
CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

The Daytime Emmys recognize outstanding achievement across all areas of daytime TV. This year’s show will honor programs that aired from 2 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the 2018 calendar year, along with their stars. The hosts are Sheryl Underwood and Mario Lopez.

Click through the gallery to see more celebrity arrivals at the 2019 Daytime Emmy Awards.

Watch the video below for highlights from the 2018 FNAAs.

