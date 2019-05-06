Eve Takes the Red Carpet in a Romantic Outfit & More Celebs at the Daytime Emmys

Celebrities did not disappoint with their ensembles as they arrived on the red carpet at the Daytime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles tonight.

Tamera Mowry was chic in a low-cut pink dress with a lacy overlay that covered her heels. The “Sister, Sister” alum is nominated for Best Entertainment Talk Show Host alongside her “The Real” co-hosts Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Adrienne Houghton.

Also making a stylish appearance was Kellie Pickler, who’s one of the night’s presenters. The country star wore a green dress with a gold floral pattern and spaghetti straps. On her feet, Picker rocked sparkly gold pumps with a platform heel.

Meanwhile, Eve made a dramatic entrance in a blue gown with a high-low hemline. The rapper pulled together her look with a sparkly clutch and crystal embellished ankle-strap sandals.

Elsewhere, Robin Givens looked like a princess in a low-cut, blush-colored dress with a ruffled skirt. The “Head of the Class” actress wore her brunette locks pulled back into a sleek updo.

The Daytime Emmys recognize outstanding achievement across all areas of daytime TV. This year’s show will honor programs that aired from 2 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the 2018 calendar year, along with their stars. The hosts are Sheryl Underwood and Mario Lopez.

Click through the gallery to see more celebrity arrivals at the 2019 Daytime Emmy Awards.

