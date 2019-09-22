Best-Dressed Celebs at the 2019 Emmy Awards

For television stars, there’s no honor more prestigious than an Emmy Award — so it’s no surprise that celebrities brought their A-game on the red carpet tonight at the 71st annual Primetime Emmys in Los Angeles.

Kristin Cavallari went monochrome in canary yellow. The shoe designer wore a strapless yellow gown with a thigh-high slit and Stuart Weitzman pumps dyed to match.

Kristin Cavallari in Stuart Weitzman heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

While Cavallari popped in yellow, pink seemed to be a major theme of Emmys night. Mandy Moore wore a two-tone red and pink dress with red ankle-strap sandals.

Mandy Moore wearing a red and pink dress with strappy sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Dascha Polanco went for more of a blush colorway, selecting a petal pink Christian Siriano dress with statement-making puff sleeves.

Dascha Polanco in Christian Siriano. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Polanco’s “Orange Is the New Black” co-star Laverne Cox proved that red carpet style can make an impact beyond the sartorial. The LGBTQ activist wore a ruffled, one-shouldered dress with a rainbow-striped clutch.

Laverne Cox carries a political statement-making clutch. CREDIT: Shutterstock

In addition to packing a colorful pop, the clutch made a political statement, reading: “Oct. 8 Title VII Supreme Court.” It was a reference to a case, brought by the presidential administration, that could make it legal to fire an LGBTQ worker based on that identity.

A detail shot of Laverne Cox’s bag. CREDIT: Shutterstock

On the men’s end, Sterling K. Brown opted for a classic tux with a slight twist. The “This Is Us” actor wore a red jacket and matching bow tie. For footwear, he selected shiny black dress shoes from Christian Louboutin.

Sterling K. Brown in Louboutin shoes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

