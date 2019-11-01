Emmy Rossum Praises Giorgio Armani, Talks Empowering Fashion

Emmy Rossum has nothing but praise for Giorgio Armani. The actress was on hand for the WWD Honors event in New York this week to celebrate the designer, who received the John B. Fairchild award.

She said, “Giorgio Armani, to me, means class, strength, femininity, impeccable tailoring and timeless style. For any women, that’s how I want to feel. The family has been incredibly kind, generous and supportive of me.”

Rossum talked about what makes her feel most empowered when it comes to fashion and said it’s all about comfort.

Emmy Rossum and Roberta Armani at WWD Honors. CREDIT: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

“I have to feel like myself — whatever that means on that day,” she added. “When I’m directing, I go for comfort and something I can bend down and sit on the floor in. When you’re in a position of power, you want to be comfortable, you want to be in your own skin and you should feel like yourself. I usually gravitate to looser, more comfortable kind of menswear shapes. I don’t think too much about it, but I do put out my clothes the night before when I direct. As an actor I’m used to somebody dressing me.”

Other attendees included Drew Barrymore, Iman Abdulmajid, Andre Leon Talley, Emily Adams Bode, Hilary Rhoda, Kate Young, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Olivia Palermo and Vera Wang.

Drew Barrymore and Stella McCartney at the 4th Annual WWD Honors. CREDIT: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

In addition to Armani, Pierpaolo Piccioli took home the Womenswear Designer award, Kim Jones was awarded with the menswear honor while Stella McCartney received the Corporate Citizenship trophy.

