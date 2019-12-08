Emma Watson Wears Velvet Thigh-High Boots to the ‘Little Women’ Premiere

When it comes to red carpet dressing, Emma Watson is capable of real-life magic.

All eyes were on the “Harry Potter” alum at the premiere of “Little Women” last night in New York.

Watson wore head-to-heel Balenciaga, going monochrome in all black. She wore a Victorian-inspired, tulle-accented gown from the label’s spring ’20 collection.

Emma Watson in head-to-toe Balenciaga. CREDIT: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Rather than opt for strappy sandals or pointed-toe pumps, Watson selected velvet thigh-high boots. The shoes featured an almond toe and a stiletto heel.

A close-up look at Emma Watson’s velvet boots. CREDIT: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

A Balenciaga beaded, shell-shaped clutch ($1,690 on 24s.com) and Fred Leighton jewels completed the look. Watson stars as the eldest of the four March sisters, Meg, in the latest adaptation of the classic Louisa May Alcott novel, with Saoirse Ronan (Jo), Florence Pugh (Amy) and Eliza Scanlan (Beth) portraying her three sisters.

Ronan hit the red carpet in a look straight off the Gucci spring ’20 runway. The “Lady Bird” actress sported a black-and-white dress with sheer sleeves and turquoise gemstones. Like Watson, she wore boots. Ronan’s shoes combined two major trends of the season: knee-highs and platforms.

Saoirse Ronan in Gucci. CREDIT: Mark Von Holden/Shutterstock

A closer look at Saoirse Ronan’s boots. CREDIT: Mark Von Holden/Shutterstock

Timothée Chalamet, who plays the March’s neighbor, Laurie, wore an Alexander McQueen outfit. The “Call Me by Your Name” actor looked stylish a pinstriped vest and slim-fitting trousers, choosing for shoes shiny black boots with contrasting red laces.

Timothée Chalamet in Alexander McQueen. CREDIT: Mark Von Holden/Shutterstock

A close-up look at Timothée Chalamet’s boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

“Little Women” premieres in U.S. theaters on Christmas Day, Dec. 25. The film was directed by Greta Gerwig.

