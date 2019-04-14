Emma Stone Leaves ‘SNL’ in Glittery Minidress & Strappy Pumps

Emma Stone cut a chic figure as she exited the set of “Saturday Night Live” in New York last night.

The “Easy A” actress looked stylish in a long-sleeved, black-and-white striped minidress from Celine. The dress was covered in sequins and featured a high neckline.

Related BTS Shows Off Coordinated Style in Spiffy Suits & Trendy Sneakers on 'SNL' Sophie Turner Looks Like a Bride in White Gown & Strappy Sandals at 'Game of Thrones' Belfast Premiere Brie Larson's Celine Boots Caught Even Oprah's Eye at the Women in the World Summit

Emma Stone after hosting “Saturday Night Live” on April 13. CREDIT: Splash News

For footwear, the 30-year-old chose strappy Louis Vuitton pumps with a stiletto heel and a pointed silhouette; they feature mongram detailing on the ankle straps. The brand choice comes as no surprise, as Stone is an ambassador for the French fashion house. She often steps out on the red carpet in stylish Louis Vuitton looks.

A closeup shot of Emma Stone’s Louis Vuitton shoes. CREDIT: Splash News

The redhead completed her look with a black and brown handbag.

On last night’s episode of “SNL,” sketches poked fun at Lori Loughlin, Michael Avenatti, Julian Assange and more. This marked Stone’s fourth time as “SNL” host.

The Oscar winner was joined by boy band BTS, who made history as the first K-pop group to appear on the long-running variety show.

Thank you Emma & SNL !!!! 😆😆 pic.twitter.com/GxHLi3HsiX — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) April 14, 2019

The boys performed two songs, “Boy With Luv” (their new song with “Bad at Love” singer Halsey) and “Mic Drop. The seven band members did an outfit change between songs, swapping their suits for more casual attire.

Next week’s episode has “Happy Gilmore” star Adam Sandler as host, with “Mercy pop-star Shawn Mendes as musical guest.

Click through the gallery to see Emma Stone’s red carpet style.

Watch the video below to learn how to walk in high heels from Carrie Dragshaw.

Want more?

Emma Stone Turns a Louis Vuitton ‘Spacesuit’ Into a Red Carpet Look

Emma Stone Travels Through the Decades in ’80s Powersuit and ’60s Minidress