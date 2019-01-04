Emma Stone Turns a Louis Vuitton Spacesuit Into a Red Carpet Look

Emma Stone is kicking off awards season with fashion top of mind. The actress stepped on the 2019 Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards gala red carpet on Thursday and took a style risk.

Stone, who is receiving critical acclaim for her performance in “The Favourite,” passed on the classic red carpet gown for a colorful Louis Vuitton ensemble that looked very familiar. At first glance, the shimmering floral brocade outfit appeared to be a jumpsuit, however, it’s a custom two-piece strapless pantsuit.

Emma Stone wearing head-to-toe Louis Vuitton at the 2019 Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards gala. CREDIT: Jason Merritt/Shutterstock

As a brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton, Stone’s Palm Springs Film Festival look got an insider’s treatment as it’s a custom derivative from the house’s spring ’19 collection runway finale look, which featured a jacket and opposite color prints.

A floral “spacesuit” at Louis Vuitton’s spring ’19 show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

She completed the ensemble with glittered cap-toe pumps detailed with an ankle strap and a leather belt.

If this is any indication of what Stone’s fashion plans are for awards season, we are in for a treat. Stay tuned for FN’s Golden Globe Awards coverage on Sunday night, where Stone is nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role.

Click through the gallery to see all the red carpet arrivals at the 2019 Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards.

