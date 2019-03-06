Emma Stone, Jaden Smith and More Sit Front Row at Louis Vuitton’s Fall ’19 Show

French fashion designer Nicolas Ghesquière debuted his fall ’19 collection for Louis Vuitton before a star-studded front row in Paris today. A number of famous faces stepped out including brand ambassadors like Emma Stone and Jaden Smith.

Emma Stone donned a charcoal tweed double-breasted coat dress over a white lace, high-neck design. The actress showed off her legs despite the cold and completed her look with a Louis Vuitton bag and black patent leather heels featuring a pointy toe and two chunky vamp buckles.

Emma Stone on the front row at Louis Vuitton. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Jaden and Willow Smith both donned different versions of the popular LV Archlight silhouette. While the “Icon” hitmaker wore the spring ’18 sneaker in white, his younger sister modeled the over-the-knee leather boot variation, which debuted as a part of the brand’s cruise ’19 collection. Jaden paired his kicks with white pants and a double-breasted Louis Vuitton logo jacket. Willow wore a bold white T-shirt dress featuring a photo of a space ship and oversized sleeves.

Jaden and Wilow Smith wearing different versions of the Louis Vuitton Archlight silhouette. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For more celebs on the front row at Louis Vuitton’s PFW show, flip through the gallery.

Want more?