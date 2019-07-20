Shop Emma Roberts’ Breathable Under Armour Sneakers — On Sale for $60 Now

Emma Roberts out and about in L.A. on July 19.

Emma Roberts was snapped on the streets of L.A. on Friday sporting a gym-ready look complete with marked-down Under Armour sneakers.

The “American Horror Story” actress gave a glimpse of her toned abs in a white Adidas by Stella McCartney Performance Essentials racerback sports bra, which she paired with black and white high-rise leggings from New Balance.

Emma Roberts sporting Under Armour’s UA Breathe trainer with New Balance leggings in L.A. CREDIT: Splash

The 28-year-old’s Under Armour UA Breathe trainers, which feature a white mesh upper with stretchy bootie-like construction, were originally priced at $80 but are now on sale for $61. The lightweight, breathable runners also come in a pale gray hue with hot pink details.

Emma Roberts wore an Adidas by Stella McCartney sports bra with patterned leggings and UA sneakers. CREDIT: Splash

Julia Roberts’ niece pulled things together with Zac Posen’s Cooper sunglasses boasting cream crystal matte frames and a “Poetry Is Not Dead” canvas tote bag from her online book club, Belletrist.

A closer view of Emma Roberts rocking white Under Armour UA Breathe mesh sneakers featuring a stretchy bootie-like construction. CREDIT: Splash

On the same day, the “Scream Queens” star posted a throwback photo of herself as a youngster with her famous aunt.

