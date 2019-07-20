Sign up for our newsletter today!

Shop Emma Roberts’ Breathable Under Armour Sneakers — On Sale for $60 Now

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Allie Fasanella

More Stories By Allie

View All
emma roberts yoga class style
Emma Roberts out and about in L.A. on July 19.
CREDIT: Splash

Emma Roberts was snapped on the streets of L.A. on Friday sporting a gym-ready look complete with marked-down Under Armour sneakers.

The “American Horror Story” actress gave a glimpse of her toned abs in a white Adidas by Stella McCartney Performance Essentials racerback sports bra, which she paired with black and white high-rise leggings from New Balance.

emma roberts, Under Armour Ua Breathe Trainers, Adidas by Stella McCartney Essentials Performance Bra, emma roberts street style
Emma Roberts sporting Under Armour’s UA Breathe trainer with New Balance leggings in L.A.
CREDIT: Splash

The 28-year-old’s Under Armour UA Breathe trainers, which feature a white mesh upper with stretchy bootie-like construction, were originally priced at $80 but are now on sale for $61. The lightweight, breathable runners also come in a pale gray hue with hot pink details.

emma roberts, Under Armour Ua Breathe Trainers, Adidas by Stella McCartney Essentials Performance Bra, emma roberts street style
Emma Roberts wore an Adidas by Stella McCartney sports bra with patterned leggings and UA sneakers.
CREDIT: Splash

Julia Roberts’ niece pulled things together with Zac Posen’s Cooper sunglasses boasting cream crystal matte frames and a “Poetry Is Not Dead” canvas tote bag from her online book club, Belletrist.

emma roberts, Under Armour Ua Breathe Trainers
A closer view of Emma Roberts rocking white Under Armour UA Breathe mesh sneakers featuring a stretchy bootie-like construction.
CREDIT: Splash

On the same day, the “Scream Queens” star posted a throwback photo of herself as a youngster with her famous aunt.

View this post on Instagram

#throwbackthursday 😋♥️

A post shared by Emma Roberts (@emmaroberts) on

Watch the video below to see Hailey Baldwin discuss her iconic street style moments.

Want more?

Emma Roberts Makes Pajamas Effortlessly Chic With This $55 Sneaker

Lindsey Vonn Styles Sheer Shirtdress With Strappy Sandals for Dinner at Celeb Hotspot

Irina Shayk Covers Vogue Spain in YSL’s Snake Heel Pumps and Not Much Else

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad