Emma Bunton Wears a Major Fall 2019 Trend With a Very Baby Spice Trench Coat

Emma Bunton stepped out of BBC Studios today in London wearing a baby pink trench coat and black platform pumps.

The Spice Girl is celebrating the release of her new solo album, Happy Place, which debuted today.

To commemorate the release, Bunton went on BBC Radio 2 and performed a series of throwback songs including the Spice Girl’s song “2 Become 1” and Madison Avenue’s “Don’t Call Me Baby.”

The “Wannabe” singer commanded attention in a baby pink trench coat paired with a long-sleeved black turtle neck and a patent leather mini skirt with white detailing. The blonde Brit tied in the look with a pair of black platform pumps and a leather bag.

Emma Bunton CREDIT: Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock

The 5’2″ songstress was boosted to new heights in these mega-platform shoes. The Spice Girl member, who is no stranger to rocking platforms, paid tribute to her girl group by channeling her inner Baby Spice.

Bunton decided to play up the girly elements in her look with a light pink coat and rounded velvet-tipped pumps with shiny patent leather bows on the upper.

Emma Bunton wore black platform pumps with a chunky block heel to celebrate the release of her new album. CREDIT: Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock

Bunton’s out-and-about look furthermore proves that even after 20 years of being a style icon, she’s still got it.

You can listen to Bunton’s album Happy Place online and all major streaming services.

