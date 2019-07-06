Sign up for our newsletter today!

Emily Ratajkowski Sizzles in a Barely-There Look Complete With Her Favorite Adidas Sambas

By Allie Fasanella
CREDIT: Splash

Emily Ratajkowski is a dog mom and was spotted taking her pup for a walk in New York City’s summer heat this morning.

The 28-year-old model was photographed sporting a barely-there look consisting of a sea green crop top and matching bicycle shorts. On her feet, she rocked white leather and suede Adidas Samba sneakers, one of her favorites styles. The “I Feel Pretty” actress was snapped in the same kicks in Manhattan last month.

Emily Ratajkowski, dog walking, adidas samba sneakers
Emily Ratajkowski wearing a sea green two-piece look with white Adidas Samba Sneakers.
CREDIT: Splash

Ratajkowski, who just got back from vacation in Spain with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, pulled things together with a pair of sleek sunglasses.

Adidas Samba Sneakers, Emily Ratajkowski
A closer look at Emily Ratajkowski’s white leather and suede Adidas Samba sneakers.
CREDIT: Splash
Emily Ratajkowski walking her dog, adidas samba sneakers
Emily Ratajkowski takes her dog for a walk in NYC on July 6.
CREDIT: Splash

