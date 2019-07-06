Emily Ratajkowski Sizzles in a Barely-There Look Complete With Her Favorite Adidas Sambas

Emily Ratajkowski is a dog mom and was spotted taking her pup for a walk in New York City’s summer heat this morning.

The 28-year-old model was photographed sporting a barely-there look consisting of a sea green crop top and matching bicycle shorts. On her feet, she rocked white leather and suede Adidas Samba sneakers, one of her favorites styles. The “I Feel Pretty” actress was snapped in the same kicks in Manhattan last month.

Emily Ratajkowski wearing a sea green two-piece look with white Adidas Samba Sneakers CREDIT: Splash

Ratajkowski, who just got back from vacation in Spain with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, pulled things together with a pair of sleek sunglasses.

A closer look at Emily Ratajkowski’s white leather and suede Adidas Samba sneakers. CREDIT: Splash

Emily Ratajkowski takes her dog for a walk in NYC on July 6. CREDIT: Splash

In the video below, designers Tory Burch and Tabitha Simmons talk confidence, motherhood, career moves and more.

Want more?

Two More Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2s Are Rumored to Arrive This Fall