Emily Ratajkowski Goes Grocery Shopping in a Leather Coat & All-White Veja Sneakers

Emily Ratajkowski was spotted grocery shopping in Los Angeles yesterday, Dec. 21, alongside husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

Ratajkowski wore a leather trench coat layered over a black catsuit from her Inamorata label ($90 on the brand’s site).

Emily Ratajkowski pushes a cart outside the grocery store in Los Angeles, Dec. 21. CREDIT: MEGA On her feet, the “Gone Girl” actress sported Veja’s Esplar sneakers. Approved by celebrities like Meghan Markle and Emma Watson, the French label’s sneakers are designed with sustainability in mind. The Esplar is crafted with leather tanned and sourced according to REACH norms. Its lining is made from organic cotton, and the soles are produced from wild (as opposed to farmed) Amazonian rubber.

A close-up look at Emily Ratajkowski’s Veja sneakers. CREDIT: MEGA The shoes sell for $120 and are available to shop now at Intermixonline.com.

Veja Esplar sneakers. CREDIT: Intermixonline.com

The model completed her outfit with black Oliver Peoples sunglasses and a python-print bag.

Emily Ratajkowski and husband Sebastian Bear-McClard shop for groceries in Los Angeles, Dec. 21. CREDIT: MEGA Ratajkowski has been a fan of Veja’s sustainably made kicks for a while. The “Lying and Stealing” star frequently steps out in her all-white Esplar shoes, which she first stepped out in during the summer of 2018.

Emily Ratajkowski, wearing a floral dress and Veja kicks out and about in New York in July 2018. CREDIT: Splash News

The A-lister has a closet full of several understated white sneakers to go along with her Vejas, including the Nike Air Force 1, the Fila Disruptor 2 and the Adidas Samba. She is also a fan of the knee-high boot trend, having tested out styles from Paris Texas, Schutz and Steve Madden.

