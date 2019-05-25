Sign up for our newsletter today!

Emily Ratajkowski Wears Daisy Dukes & Veja Sneakers to Take Her Cute Dog for a Walk

By Ella Chochrek
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski proved that a classic white sneaker never goes out of style as she took her dog, Colombo, for a walk in New York yesterday.

The 27-year-old wore an oversized beige shirt with a pair of teensy denim daisy dukes.

Emily Ratajkowski takes her dog for a walk while in Veja sneakers and daisy dukes on May 24 in New York.
CREDIT: Splash News
Emily Ratajkowski takes her dog for a walk while in Veja sneakers and daisy dukes on May 24 in New York.
CREDIT: Splash News
veja sneakers, emily ratajkowski
A close-up look at Emily Ratajkowski’s sneakers.
CREDIT: Splash News

On her feet, the “Gone Girl” actress sported Veja’s Esplar sneakers. Approved by celebrities like Meghan Markle and Emma Watson, Veja sneakers are designed with sustainability in mind. The Esplar boasts leather tanned and sourced according to REACH norms. Its lining is made from organic cotton, and the soles are made from wild (as opposed to farmed) Amazonian rubber.

Veja Esplar
Veja Esplar sneaker.
CREDIT: Zappos

The shoes cost $120 and are available for purchase on Nordstrom’s website.

Ratajkowski completed her look with Carolina Lemke x Kim Kardashian West sunglasses and a chain mail Paco Rabanne purse.

The model must be really into her Veja kicks, as she was spotted earlier yesterday wearing a different outfit with the same shoes. The first look included a pajama-inspired striped dress by Joseph Claudi. EmRata accessorized with Ray-Ban Wayfarers and the same Paco Rabanne bag.

Emily Ratajkowski wearing a Joseph Claudi dress with Veja sneakers on May 24.
CREDIT: Splash News
Emily Ratajkowski wearing a Joseph Claudi dress with Veja sneakers on May 24.
CREDIT: Splash News

The influencer has been a fan of Veja shoes for a while. Last summer, she was spotted in the New York streets clad in a floral dress by Realisation and Veja shoes.

emily ratajkowski street style
Emily Ratajkowski, wearing a floral dress and Veja kicks, spotted out and about in New York in July 2018.
CREDIT: Splash News

Flip through the gallery to see Emily Ratajkowski’s style evolution.

Below, go behind the scenes at Jamie Chung’s FN cover shoot.

