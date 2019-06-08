Emily Ratajkowski’s Tube Top & Retro Nikes Make for the Ultimate ’90s-Inspired Summer Look

In recent years, ’90s fashion has made a major resurgence — with styles such as jelly shoes, fanny packs and mom jeans gaining newfound popularity.

The nostalgia seems to have resonated with Emily Ratajkowski, who was spotted in New York today wearing a look that was a little bit 2019, a little bit 1999.

Emily Ratajkowski on the streets of New York on June 8. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at Emrata’s Air Max 97 QS sneakers. CREDIT: Splash News

Ratajkowski, who celebrated her 28th birthday yesterday, turned heads in an ab-baring black tube top paired with high-rise, light-wash jeans.

For footwear, the supermodel reached for a pair of retro trainers plucked straight from the old millennium: the Air Max 97 QS. The comfy sneakers feature a padded collar, lace-up front and a rubber sole, with a leather and knit upper. Now sold out, the shoes once retailed for $180.

The women’s Nike Air Max 97 QS sneaker. CREDIT: Revolve

The Inamorata designer pulled together her ensemble with a gold Rolex watch, a series of pendant necklaces and a red leather handbag. She warded off the sun with yellow-tinted Oliver Peoples Zasia sunglasses that are marked down from $385 to $100 at Nordstrom Rack right now (a 74% savings).

When it comes to off-duty shoe style, Ratajkowski tends to keep things casual. The “I Feel Pretty” actress favors sneakers, choosing styles from popular brands like Veja, Adidas and Fila.

For her birthday celebration yesterday, the A-lister received a cake with a photo of her and dog Colombo on it, as well as a fake tattoo with her Instagram moniker, “Emrata.” She thanked her friends and family for throwing her a surprise bash via Instagram today, writing: “feeling very grateful.”

