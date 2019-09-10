Emily Ratajkowski Wears Strappy Heeled Thong Sandals at Toronto Film Festival

Emily Ratajkowski perfectly demonstrated how to make high-heeled thong sandals chic on Monday night at Toronto International Film Festival.
The 28-year-old model was on hand for the premiere of “Uncut Gems,” which husband Sebastian Bear-McClard produced.
Ratajkowski hit the red carpet in a black dress with cut-out detailing from the Christopher Esber resort ’20 collection.
The “I Feel Pretty” actress teamed the dress with high-heeled thong sandals. She opted for a strappy black pair set on a slim stiletto heel.
While heeled thong sandals have often been thought of as unstylish, Ratajkowski is one of a wave of celebrities proving that the style can indeed be chic. The silhouette has gotten a revamp since its ’90s heyday — and the 2019 take is much sleeker, with thinner straps and a slimmer heel. Other celebrity fans of the look include Kourtney and Kim Kardashian and Katie Holmes.
Meanwhile, Bear-McClard wore a black suit with a T-shirt underneath, completing the look with gray suedelike shoes.
Ratajkowski is heavily involved in the fashion space, designing for her own womenswear and swimwear label, Inamorata. When she’s not on the red carpet, the A-lister is a big fan of sneakers — with favorite brands including Adidas, Nike and Veja.
Click through the gallery to see Emily Ratajkowski’s most body-confident looks.
Want more?
Emily Ratajkowski Brings a Pop of Color to NYFW in a Red Dress and Black Gladiator Sandals
Emily Ratajkowski’s Chic Dog Walking Look Includes a Crop Top & Adidas Sneakers
Emily Ratajkowski Has Mastered This Go-to Summer Look That’s Easy to Style