Emily Ratajkowski Wears Strappy Heeled Thong Sandals at Toronto Film Festival

Emily Ratajkowski perfectly demonstrated how to make high-heeled thong sandals chic on Monday night at Toronto International Film Festival.

The 28-year-old model was on hand for the premiere of “Uncut Gems,” which husband Sebastian Bear-McClard produced.

Emily Ratajkowski at the “Uncut Gems” premiere during TIFF. CREDIT: Arthur Mola/Shutterstock

Ratajkowski hit the red carpet in a black dress with cut-out detailing from the Christopher Esber resort ’20 collection.

The “I Feel Pretty” actress teamed the dress with high-heeled thong sandals. She opted for a strappy black pair set on a slim stiletto heel.

A close-up look at Emily Ratajkowski’s sandals. CREDIT: Arthur Mola/Shutterstock

While heeled thong sandals have often been thought of as unstylish, Ratajkowski is one of a wave of celebrities proving that the style can indeed be chic. The silhouette has gotten a revamp since its ’90s heyday — and the 2019 take is much sleeker, with thinner straps and a slimmer heel. Other celebrity fans of the look include Kourtney and Kim Kardashian and Katie Holmes.

Meanwhile, Bear-McClard wore a black suit with a T-shirt underneath, completing the look with gray suedelike shoes.

Emily Ratajkowski on the red carpet with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard on Sept. 9. CREDIT: Arthur Mola/Shutterstock

Ratajkowski is heavily involved in the fashion space, designing for her own womenswear and swimwear label, Inamorata. When she’s not on the red carpet, the A-lister is a big fan of sneakers — with favorite brands including Adidas, Nike and Veja.

