Emily Ratajkowski Puts a Twist on the Controversial Thong-Heel Sandal

Emily Ratajkowski has stepped into one of the season’s most controversial shoe trends.

The model was photographed during last night’s Kerastase party at Port Debilly in Paris, where she was spotted in a pair of thong-heeled sandals. (EmRata is the face of the luxury hair care brand.)

Emily Ratajkowski attends the Kerastase party at Port Debilly in Paris. CREDIT: Joss Leclair/Shutterstock

The sculptural pair hails from French label Jacquemus’ spring ’19 collection, featuring the designer’s signature motif heels. The wrap-around style, dubbed the Capri, boasted orange suede canvas ankle ties and a beige leather lining. Jacquemus’ design offers a twist on the thong heeled sandal of the ’90s.

A closer look at Emily Ratajkowski’s shoes. CREDIT: Joss Leclair/Shutterstock

The strappy silhouette contrasted with the 28-year-old’s fringed minidress, also designed by Jacquemus. With a low halter neckline and shimmery surface, the draped piece has unsurprisingly become a fan favorite — as seen on a number of Instagram-famous influencers, including Ratajkowski herself. She finished off the ensemble with dangling emerald earrings and a tan leather bag with a chain strap.

In the past year or so, the thong heeled sandal has evidently made a comeback, with Yeezy and Staud among the popular labels that have released their own versions of the shoe.

