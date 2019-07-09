Emily Ratajkowski Gives Her Professional Outfit Summery Twist With the Perfect Sandals at Women’s Empowerment Panel

Emily Ratajkowski was spotted sporting a professional look with a cheeky twist this morning at The Wrap’s Women in Power Breakfast in New York.

The supermodel joined entertainment industry power players for a panel on women’s issues in business, such as building a brand and inclusivity. Guests included CBS News anchor Norah O’Donnel, Glamour editor Samantha Barry.

Emily Ratajkowski at The Wrap’s 2019 Women in Power Breakfast. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNew

The stylish 28-year-old looked chic in her summery outfit. The model sported a pair of cropped black pants that reached below her knee along with a white top under a beige oversized blazer.

Emily Ratajkowski on her way to the Women In Power Breakfast in NYC. CREDIT: SplashNews

On her feet, she wore a pair of backless black sandals, which are perfect for summer days, complete with a thin stiletto heel. The reflective material on Ratajkowski’s shoes matched her cute mini handbag. She accessorized with a pair of gold hoops and brown rectangular sunglasses.

On Thursday the series will travel to Washington D.C. where “The Walking Dead” producer Gale Anne Hurd will speak along with Missouri congressional candidate Cori Bush, California Democrat, Linda Sanchez and former White House director of communications for Hilary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign Jennifer Palmieri.

