Emily Ratajkowski Models a Chic Fall Look Complete With Square-Toe Sock Boots

Emily Ratajkowski likely captured some second glances from fashion admirers while out and about in New York today.

The 28-year-old model, actress and Inamorata founder was snapped wearing a chic fall look while out walking with her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, and their dog, Colombo. Ratajkowski dressed in a slightly-oversized plaid double-breasted blazer, which she cinched at the waist with a zebra-print belt, worn over a pair of classic straight-leg, medium-wash jeans.

Emily Ratajkowski wearing a plaid belted blazer with jeans and square-toe booties. CREDIT: Splash

On her feet, she wore black booties featuring a sock-like fit and a trendy square toe. She also donned a black turtleneck, chunky gold earrings and sunglasses.

Emily Ratajkowsk and Sebastian Bear-McClard walking their dog Colombo in Brooklyn on Oct. 19. CREDIT: Splash

Meanwhile, Bear-McClard, 32, went for a more casual outfit, sporting a gray hoodie underneath a bomber jacket, track pants and athletic sneakers.

A closer look at Emily Ratajkowski sporting a pair of slinky black square-toe boots with a sock-like fit. CREDIT: Splash

Just yesterday, the London-born Ratajkowski shared a photo of herself modeling a sultry bikini from her swimwear brand. She simply captioned the snap, “Miami.”

