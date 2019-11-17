Emily Ratajkowski Hits the Red Carpet in Her Go-To Super Strappy Sandals

When it comes to fashion, Emily Ratajkowski likes to stick with a more minimalist aesthetic.

The 28-year-old model hit the red carpet at the Go Gala in Los Angeles last night wearing a simple white minidress and no jewelry aside from her wedding ring — but she took things to the next level with her ultra strappy sandals.

Emily Ratajkowski wears a white minidress with strappy Merah Vodianova sandals on the red carpet, Nov. 16. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The shoes in question were Merah Vodianova’s Ophelia sandals, which boast a 4-inch heel, a nappa leather upper and silver-tipped laces. The colorway Ratajkowski selected is sold out, but a blush-colored rendition sells on the designer’s site for $387.

A close-up look at Emily Ratajkowski’s Merah Vodianova sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Sandals have long been a red carpet staple, but in addition to the simple ankle-strap silhouette, more minimalist, super strappy styles have become popular in recent months. The Ophelia has become a staple of the Inamorata designer’s wardrobe, appearing also on other celebrities including Kim and Kourtney Kardashian.

Ratajkowski wore her Merah Vodianova Ophelia sandals at the Harper’s Bazaar Icons party during New York Fashion Week this September. During NYFW, the “I Feel Pretty” actress teamed the shoes with a one-shouldered red midi dress from Zara.

Emily Ratajkowski at the Harper’s Bazaar Icons party at NYFW. CREDIT: Shutterstock

An unexpected fall trend has seen fashion’s elite wearing their strappy heels over their pant legs — and Ratajkowski herself tested out the risky trend, wearing her Ophelia sandals with black trousers and a bikini top in New York on Sept. 5.

Model Emily Ratajkowski wearing Merah Vodianova’s Ophelia sandals over her pants at NYFW in September. CREDIT: Splash News

