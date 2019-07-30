Emily Ratajkowski Makes an Oversized Shirt-Dress & Dad Shoes Look Chic With the Right Accessories

Emily Ratajkowski got creative with her off-the-clock outfit while out and about in New York today. The model fashioned an oversized button up shirt into an on-trend minidress while bopping around the city.

Emily Ratajkowski out and about in NYC. CREDIT: Edward Opi / SplashNews.com

The 28-year-old gave the dress shirt a fitted style with a plastic chainlink belt with a gold clasp closure. Ratajkowski paired the look with a snakeskin tote bag and a pair of tortoise shell sunglasses.

The Revolve collaborator is no stranger to designing her own clothes and can often be seen wearing her own ready-to-wear brand, Inamorata.

Emily Ratajkowski out and about in NYC. CREDIT: Edward Opi / SplashNews.com

On her feet, the Instagram sensation gave the look a casual flair with a pair of “dad shoe” in all white, complete with a high arch and slight platform.

Detail of Emily Ratajkowski’s shoes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The “I Feel Pretty” actress is an avid sneaker fan and can often be seen rotating between her favorite styles, including Adidas Samba, Veja Esplar, Nike Cortez and Nike Air Vapormax.

Want More?

Emily Ratajkowski Models a Bathing Suit From Her Brand With Her Go-To Sneakers

Emily Ratajkowski Wears Iconic Air Max 97s to Model Her Own Clothing Brand, Inamorata

Emily Ratajkowski Rocks a ’90s Hairdo With Her Go-To Adidas Sneakers

Watch FN’s video on how to take care of your sneakers in the summer