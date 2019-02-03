Emily Ratajkowski Turns Heads in Edgy Red Top & Fluffy Boots at Pre-Super Bowl Party

Emily Ratajkowski never fails to impress with her body-confident style.
And the “I Feel Pretty” actress went for a typically daring look as she stepped out to the DirecTV pre-Super Bowl party in Atlanta Saturday night.
Ratajkowski commanded attention in a red-hot, asymmetrical top that had slashes at the sides and dark jeans. For footwear, the supermodel selected white boots with a fluffy exterior. The boots featured a mid-heel and appeared to be covered in calf hair.
The 27-year-old Inamorata swimwear designer wore her brunette locks down, accessorizing with a tiny yellow purse and gold-tone statement earrings.
Sarah Hyland took to the red carpet in an equally statement-making ensemble, sporting a checked blazer with a scorpion embellished on the side and a matching miniskirt. The “Modern Family” star went braless under her blazer, revealing a black bra.
She completed her look with classic black ankle-strap sandals and a pair of clear-framed glasses.
Meanwhile, Vanessa Hudgens looked chic in a black Jonathan Simkhai dress with three-quarters length sleeves and an asymmetrical hemline.
Her shoes were strappy black sandals that showed off a dark blue pedicure.
The “High School Musical” alum pulled together her look with a high ponytail and square-shaped earrings.
Click through the gallery to see how Emily Ratajkowski’s style has evolved over the years.
Want more?
Cardi B Sizzles in Gold Bra & the Teensiest Shorts at Pre-Super Bowl Concert
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady Take Their Kids on a Stadium Tour Before the Super Bowl
How to Watch the 2019 Super Bowl