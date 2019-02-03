Emily Ratajkowski Turns Heads in Edgy Red Top & Fluffy Boots at Pre-Super Bowl Party

Emily Ratajkowski never fails to impress with her body-confident style.

And the “I Feel Pretty” actress went for a typically daring look as she stepped out to the DirecTV pre-Super Bowl party in Atlanta Saturday night.

Emily Ratajkowski in a red top and white boots at the DirecTV pre-Super Bowl party on Feb. 2, 2019. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Ratajkowski commanded attention in a red-hot, asymmetrical top that had slashes at the sides and dark jeans. For footwear, the supermodel selected white boots with a fluffy exterior. The boots featured a mid-heel and appeared to be covered in calf hair.

A closer look at Emily Ratajkowski’s boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The 27-year-old Inamorata swimwear designer wore her brunette locks down, accessorizing with a tiny yellow purse and gold-tone statement earrings.

Sarah Hyland took to the red carpet in an equally statement-making ensemble, sporting a checked blazer with a scorpion embellished on the side and a matching miniskirt. The “Modern Family” star went braless under her blazer, revealing a black bra.

Sarah Hyland CREDIT: Shutterstock

She completed her look with classic black ankle-strap sandals and a pair of clear-framed glasses.

Meanwhile, Vanessa Hudgens looked chic in a black Jonathan Simkhai dress with three-quarters length sleeves and an asymmetrical hemline.

Her shoes were strappy black sandals that showed off a dark blue pedicure.

Vanessa Hudgens CREDIT: Shutterstock

The “High School Musical” alum pulled together her look with a high ponytail and square-shaped earrings.

