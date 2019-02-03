Sign up for our newsletter today!

Emily Ratajkowski Turns Heads in Edgy Red Top & Fluffy Boots at Pre-Super Bowl Party

By Ella Chochrek
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski never fails to impress with her body-confident style.

And the “I Feel Pretty” actress went for a typically daring look as she stepped out to the DirecTV pre-Super Bowl party in Atlanta Saturday night.

Emily Ratajkowski, red top, white boots, DIRECTV Super Saturday Night, Atlanta, USA - 02 Feb 2019
Emily Ratajkowski in a red top and white boots at the DirecTV pre-Super Bowl party on Feb. 2, 2019.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Ratajkowski commanded attention in a red-hot, asymmetrical top that had slashes at the sides and dark jeans. For footwear, the supermodel selected white boots with a fluffy exterior. The boots featured a mid-heel and appeared to be covered in calf hair.

Emily Ratajkowski, white boots, celebrity style
A closer look at Emily Ratajkowski’s boots.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The 27-year-old Inamorata swimwear designer wore her brunette locks down, accessorizing with a tiny yellow purse and gold-tone statement earrings.

Sarah Hyland took to the red carpet in an equally statement-making ensemble, sporting a checked blazer with a scorpion embellished on the side and a matching miniskirt. The “Modern Family” star went braless under her blazer, revealing a black bra.

Sarah Hyland, bra, abs, celebrity style, heels, scorpion, DIRECTV Super Saturday Night, Atlanta, USA - 02 Feb 2019
Sarah Hyland
CREDIT: Shutterstock

She completed her look with classic black ankle-strap sandals and a pair of clear-framed glasses.

Meanwhile, Vanessa Hudgens looked chic in a black Jonathan Simkhai dress with three-quarters length sleeves and an asymmetrical hemline.

Her shoes were strappy black sandals that showed off a dark blue pedicure.

Vanessa Hudgens, Jonathan Simkhai, celebrity style, black dress, sandals, high heels, DIRECTV Super Saturday Night, Atlanta, USA - 02 Feb 2019
Vanessa Hudgens
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The “High School Musical” alum pulled together her look with a high ponytail and square-shaped earrings.

Click through the gallery to see how Emily Ratajkowski’s style has evolved over the years.

