Emily Ratajkowski went against the title of The Art of Elysium Heaven Gala by wearing a devlishly-red gown last night in Los Angeles.

The Dundas dress featured a pleated, draped texture with a deep V cutout as well as cutouts on the midriff that showed off EmRata’s toned waist. Complete with a cape tied around her neck, this semi-sheer look showed off more than was expected.

Emily Ratajkowski arrives in a Dundas gown and Jimmy Choo heels for the The Art of Elysium Heaven gala in Los Angeles, Jan. 5. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Emily Ratajkowski arrives in a semi-sheer Dundas gown for the The Art of Elysium Heaven gala in Los Angeles, Jan. 5. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The finishing touches on the model’s looks included emerald and diamond dangling earrings, a red smokey eye and a pair of designer heels.

A closer look at Emily Ratajkowski’s Jimmy Choo heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Jimmy Choo’s Minny sandals were the perfect match for the dramatic dress; the suede and leather-lined heels retail for $750.

The Art of Elysium’s Heaven is a one-night artistic installation and gala held annually the night before the Golden Globes. This year’s show was curated by photographer Michael Muller and the co-chairs were Evangelo Bousis, Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix.

EmRata was joined at the event by an overflowing guest list, included Kris Jenner and Lily Collins, who wore a floral-print dress with Christian Louboutin’s Louloudancing heels.

Kris Jenner in a Dundas dress at the The Art of Elysium Heaven gala in Los Angeles, Jan. 5. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Lily Collins in a floral dress and Christian Louboutin heels at the The Art of Elysium Heaven gala in Los Angeles, Jan. 5. CREDIT: Shutterstock

