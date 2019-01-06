Emily Ratajkowski Looks Red-Hot in Semi-Sheer Gown and Jimmy Choo Heels at The Art of Elysium Heaven Gala

Emily Ratajkowski went against the title of The Art of Elysium Heaven Gala by wearing a devlishly-red gown last night in Los Angeles.
The Dundas dress featured a pleated, draped texture with a deep V cutout as well as cutouts on the midriff that showed off EmRata’s toned waist. Complete with a cape tied around her neck, this semi-sheer look showed off more than was expected.
The finishing touches on the model’s looks included emerald and diamond dangling earrings, a red smokey eye and a pair of designer heels.
Jimmy Choo’s Minny sandals were the perfect match for the dramatic dress; the suede and leather-lined heels retail for $750.
The Art of Elysium’s Heaven is a one-night artistic installation and gala held annually the night before the Golden Globes. This year’s show was curated by photographer Michael Muller and the co-chairs were Evangelo Bousis, Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix.
EmRata was joined at the event by an overflowing guest list, included Kris Jenner and Lily Collins, who wore a floral-print dress with Christian Louboutin’s Louloudancing heels.
See all of Emily Ratajkowski’s most body confident looks here.
Want more?
Meghan Markle, Emily Ratajkowski & More Stars Who Love Their Veja Sneakers
Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off Her Killer Abs With — Surprise — a Turtleneck
Emily Ratajkowski Puts a Supermodel Spin on Fall Boots in This Trendy Snakeskin Style